MIDTERM MADNESS: Here’s why Dem candidates aren’t talking about Trump

Benjy Sarlin notes that Democratic candidates aren’t talking much about Trump.

And some of us(!) note that both parties are gravitating to familiar messaging in TV ads in the final days of the campaign.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows two-thirds of people saying that Trump will be a factor in their midterm vote. (Democrats also have a 10 point advantage with registered voters in the survey.)

Trump is turning to his favorite political cudgel — immigration.

Melania Trump is staying away from the campaign trail.

Trump’s rallies are full of confidence — and not full of protestors.

FL: POLITICO writes that Trump is concerned about a wipeout in Florida.

FL-SEN: It’s official: Florida’s Senate race is the most expensive of the year.

KS-GOV: Kansas voters are getting some weird texts claiming to be from Trump.

Greg Orman says he’s not giving up.

GA-GOV: The Atlanta Journal Constitution profiles Ted Metz, the Libertarian candidate.

MO-SEN: The final McCaskill-Hawley debate was another round of both candidates’ greatest hits.

MT-AL: Greg GIanforte’s assault of a reporter last year could be coming back to haunt him — legally.

MT-SEN: Trump is a huge factor in Montana, where he could face the biggest test of his influence.

ND-SEN: Heidi Heitkamp raised a whopping $12 million in 17 days after opposing Brett Kavanaugh.

NJ-SEN: National Dems are weighing in again with a big buy in New Jersey.

NM-GOV: Lujan Grisham looks well-positioned in the gubernatorial race.

OR-GOV: Nike exec Phil Knight is weighing in heavily in Oregon’s gubernatorial race.

TX-SEN: Two major newspapers are endorsing Beto O’Rourke.

TRUMP AGENDA: Tweeting at 3:00 am ET…

Trump may try to halt entry for nearly all migrants seeking asylum on the southern border.

In a 3am ET tweet, Trump blasted CNN for “blaming me” for the recent spate of mail pipe bombs.

Here’s what Trump is saying about his plan to lower drug prices.

There are a whole lot of questions about Michael Avenatti’s claims involving Julie Swetnick and another woman.

And Avenatti is taking heat for saying that Democrats should nominate a white man in 2020.

Gina Haspel briefed Trump on an audiotape that purported captured the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.