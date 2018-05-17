First Read's Morning Clips: Indiana air war

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: TV ad war begins in Indiana Senate race

Republicans are prepping to use an Adelson-backed super PAC as a key weapon in their fight to keep the House.

CA-GOV: Gavin Newsom leads, but two Republicans are battling for second place in a new poll of Bay Area residents.

GA-GOV: A longshot GOP gubernatorial candidate is touting his "deportation bus."

IN-SEN: Begun, this general election air war has.

MI-GOV: The Freep profiles Abdul El-Sayed.

MO-GOV: Lawmakers want Eric Greitens to testify, but his lawyers say there's no guarantee that he will.

The lawyer who helped expose Greitens got a mysterious payment from a wealthy anonymous GOP donor, writes the LA Times.

NE-2: Alex Seitz-Wald profiles progressive candidate Kara Eastman.

NV-SEN: Dean Heller pleaded with Trump not to shut down the government before midterms, writes POLITICO.

TN-SEN: A new Vanderbilt poll shows independents have a better view of Bredesen than Blackburn.

TN-GOV: And the same poll shows Diane Black with the highest name recognition in the governors race — but also the highest negatives.

TRUMP AGENDA: “Crossfire Hurricane”

Hallie Jackson and Kristen Welker: "Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has told President Donald Trump's legal team that he won't indict a sitting president, according to Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers."

Jonathan Allen writes on how Trump's financial disclosure form shows debts paid to Michael Cohen.

Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators he didn't remember telling his father about the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russians.

The New York Times has a deep dive into the origins of the Trump probe.

Ronan Farrow has a big story on why those Michael Cohen financial records were leaked: There are more of them, and they're missing from a government database.

Trump is under fire for calling some unauthorized immigrants "animals."

Here's the latest on the net neutrality fight.

Critics are worried that Trump is more focused on image than substance in the North Korea negotiations, writes the Washington Post.