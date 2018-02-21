First Read’s Morning Clips: Individual donors dig deep for midterms

MIDTERM MADNESS: Indiana Republicans come out swinging in first Senate debate

Individual donors are already opening up their wallets big-time for the midterms, the Washington Post notes.

The New York Times notices how some of Trump’s Republican critics are suddenly very interested in currying favor again with him.

CA-GOV: What’s up with Amanda Renteria’s late run for governor? She says she’s trying to change the “culture of politics.”

FL-GOV: A new Democratic ad is slamming Rick Scott over guns.

GA-SEN: Looking ahead to 2022(!), Johnny Isakson says “of course” he’s running again.

IL-GOV: The general election was set to be a clash of two very wealthy politicians, but insurgent primary candidates are giving Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker a run for their money, POLITICO writes.

IN-SEN: Indiana’s Republican primary contenders had their first debate Tuesday — and the candidates came out swinging. One opening line from Rep. Todd Rokita, addressing rivals Mike Braun and Luke Messer: “Mike, welcome to the Republican Party. Luke, welcome back to Indiana.”

KY: The wife of the Kentucky state lawmaker who killed himself amid sexual assault allegations last year has lost a special election to replace him, giving Democrats another win in a district that voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

MN-GOV: Tim Pawlenty is acknowledging he’d have an “uphill climb” in the governor’s race, but he’s still looking at a run.

PA: Republicans say they’ll challenge the new congressional map, but their attempts aren’t very likely to succeed.

TX-GOV: Lupe Valdez leads Andrew White for the Democratic nomination, 43 percent to 24 percent, in a new poll.

UT-SEN: The Washington Post’s Dan Balz looks at Romney’s “difficult choices” as he enters his Senate bid.

TRUMP AGENDA: How the Parkland survivors became gun-control advocates

Ali Vitali reports on Trump’s move to direct the attorney general to propose regulations to ban bump stocks.

The students from Parkland, Florida, are active and passionate — and they’re not letting up in their new advocacy for gun reform.

The New York Times picks up on the right-wing conspiracy theorists trying to undermine the students’ push.

“A pre-planned meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and North Korean delegates during the PyeongChang Olympic Games got derailed after North Korea backed out of the “secret” meeting hours before it was set to take place, the vice president's office told NBC News on Tuesday night.”

A lawyer — who is also the son-in-law of a Russian oligarch named in the infamous dossier — has pled guilty to lying in the Mueller probe.

The New York Times reports that Jared Kushner is pushing back at the idea of losing access due to his controversial interim security clearance.

VA chief David Shulkin’s job is safe unless “other stuff comes out,” the Washington Post reports.