First Read's Morning Clips: Iowa Democrat accused of sexual misconduct

MIDTERM MADNESS: Iowa Democrat gets accused of sexual misconduct

AZ-SEN: The AP looks at how Arizona conservatives are split between Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio.

GA-GOV: The New York Times takes an even deeper dive into the significance of Stacey Abrams' big win.

IA-GOV: Iowa gubernatorial candidate Nate Boulton has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women, writes the Des Moines Register.

ME: Maine is going to give "ranked-choice" voting a shot, writes NBC's Jane Timm.

MI-GOV: The Freep takes a look at Gretchen Whitmer's fight for name ID in the governors' race.

NY-GOV: Hillary Clinton has endorsed Andrew Cuomo.

TN-GOV: Phil Bredesen is out with a new ad touting his economic success as governor.

VA-5: Rep. Tom Garrett might not run for re-election, POLITICO reports.

TRUMP AGENDA: Kushner gets his permanent security clearance

Jared Kushner has received his permanent security clearance — and he also met with Mueller's team a second time.

Harley Davidson workers have been stunned by layoffs despite the company's benefits from the tax law.

Trump officials are weighing a 25 percent tax on imported cars.

What's the deal with George Conway's tweets? POLITICO takes a look.

Trump says NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "maybe shouldn't be in the country."

A judge has ruled that Trump's blocking of critics on Twitter is unconstitutional.

Real Clear Politics' Caitlin Huey-Burns: "The Libre Initiative, a conservative grassroots organization focused on engaging the Hispanic community, is releasing a series of mailers on Thursday targeting 20 Republican and Democratic lawmakers in support of immigration legislation to "provide certainty for Dreamers" and strengthen the nation’s southern border."

And Leigh Ann Caldwell writes that a Koch-based group will run ads targeting some Republicans on government spending.

And North Korea says it has destroyed its nuclear test site.