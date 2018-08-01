First Read's Morning Clips: Iran Deal Decision Day

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Blankenship taunts the GOP

The Washington Post sums up today’s primaries: “Republican primary voters in West Virginia and Indiana are set to shape the future of Donald Trump’s anti-establishment political revolt on Tuesday, while testing the president’s own ability to steer the passions he helped unleash.”

From NBC’s Andrew Rafferty: The political world is bracing for the next generation of fake news.

CA-GOV: California’s gubernatorial race could start to get nasty in its closing month.

FL-GOV: George Soros is giving big money to Andrew Gillum.

And FOX News is giving a lot of free exposure to Rep. Ron DeSantis, POLITICO notes.

IN-SEN: Need to get caught up on the ins and outs of the primary? IndyStar’s got you covered.

MD-SEN: Chelsea Manning is insisting that she’s really running.

MO-GOV: The judge in the Eric Greitens case will allow his accuser to testify in the trial set to begin next week, writes the Post-Dispatch.

NJ-SEN: Reporters got a look at likely GOP nominee Bob Hugin’s tax returns.

OH-SEN: Donald Trump has recorded a robocall for Jim Renacci, Buzzfeed reports.

WI-SEN: The Journal Sentinel looks at Kevin Nicholson’s unapologetic bid.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship responded to Trump’s rejection by noting that he also endorsed Roy Moore, who was “basically accused of pedophilia.”

TRUMP AGENDA: It’s Iran Deal Decision Day

Trump is set to announce his final decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

Don’t miss this: Opponents of the Iran deal hired a private investigations firm to dig up dirt on Obama aides.

Pete Williams reports on Jeff Sessions’ new directive on the separation of parents and children entering the U.S. illegally.

Why do so many spies support Gina Haspel’s CIA nomination? A lot of it is classified, writes Ken Dilanian.

NBC’s Dartunorro Clark reports on Melanie Trump’s “Be Best” initiative.

Iran-Contra figure Oliver North will be the next president of the NRA.

More documents show EPA’s efforts to shield Scott Pruitt from scrutiny, writes the New York Times.

Trump made drug pricing a big issue, but Democrats are hoping to take it for their own, writes the Washington Post.

There’s a bizarre war going on about invitations to John McCain’s funeral.

POLITICO writes that Trump is getting frustrated with Rudy Giuliani. And the AP writes that Trump is considering benching Giuliani from doing TV interviews.