Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: It all depends on what the meaning of “wall” is…

Is President Trump going to get his border wall? Politico reports that depends on how you define a ‘wall.’

The Environmental Protection Agency is poised to roll back a rule restricting coal plant carbon emissions.

Despite President Trump’s recent criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Republicans in Congress have Powell’s back.

The Chinese government released a vague statement about trade negotiations with the United States as the market continues to churn amid confusion about whether Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are close to an agreement to ease the trade standoff between the two countries.

THE DEM AGENDA: Liberals and 2020ers spar over Manchin committee post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin looks poised to be the top Democrat on the Energy and National Resources Committee, a reality that isn’t sitting well with progressives and at least one Democrat weighing a presidential bid.

Democrats are crying foul as GOP-backed legislation aimed at stripping power from incoming Democratic statewide officials moves closer to Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s desk. Just across Lake Michigan, Michigan Republicans are moving forward with similar legislation too.

Reuters reports that House Democrats are going to send transcripts from interviews with top Trump allies to special counsel Robert Mueller once they take the majority.

The Washington Post reports that Democrats, led by California Rep. Jared Huffman, want to nix a rule that allows lawmakers to bring their guns onto the U.S. Capitol grounds.

The Charlotte Observer has a deep dive into the election fraud investigation in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, where journalists and investigators are trying to unravel a twisted web of absentee ballot fraud allegations.

2020: Did Warren’s DNA test backfire?

Allies of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tell the New York Times that her decision to release the results of a DNA test to prove her Native American origins after years of criticism from Trump may have hurt her standing with progressives and minority groups.

An aide to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris resigned on Wednesday amid a report uncovering a $400,000 harassment and retaliation settlement struck after allegations spanning his time working for Harris while she was the California attorney general.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the keeper of the state’s “First in the Nation” presidential primary, narrowly survived a tough reelection challenge on Wednesday.

Montana Dem Sen. Jon Tester may have gotten a bit out in front of his skis this week when he said that the state’s Democratic governor, Steve Bullock, will run for Senate in 2020. Tester’s chief of staff walked that back on Wednesday, saying Tester misheard the question. Bullock is seen to be considering a presidential bid.

Former Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick confirms Wednesday’s reports and officially takes his name out of the running for a 2020 bid, pointing to the "cruelty of our elections process" that would hurt his wife and loved ones.

During an interview with an Iowa radio station, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg said he’d try to sell his company or put it in a blind trust if he ultimately decides to run for president and wins.