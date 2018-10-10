First Read's Morning Clips: It's neck-and-neck in Nevada

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s a neck-and-neck Senate race in Nevada

Live sports is becoming the new playground for political ads, NBC’s Ben Kamisar reports.

AK-GOV: Mike Dunleavy seems to have carved out a pretty solid frontrunner status.

AK-SEN: Some of Lisa Murkowski’s GOP colleagues are coming to her defense amid the president’s attacks.

AK-AL: Big if true: A poll finds Democrat Alyse Galvin in striking distance of Don Young.

CA: The gas tax is turning into one of the biggest issues up and down the ballot.

FL-GOV: The coming hurricane in Florida could be a vehicle for Rick Scott to display competence at a key time.

FL-SEN: And/but Ron DeSantis is having to adjust his plans as the hurricane bears down.

GA-GOV: A new poll shows a very tight race between Abrams and Kemp.

KS-GOV: Things got pretty heated over immigration and education in yesterday’s Kansas gubernatorial debate.

KY-6: Amy McGrath is trying to figure out if she can win without airing attack ads.

MD-GOV: It’s not a race in Maryland for governor, with Hogan leading Ben Jealous by almost 20 points.

MO-SEN: Reuters finds that the Kavanaugh vote may have been a wash for Claire McCaskill.

ND-SEN: A Supreme Court decision impacting voting rights for native populations may be a major negative for Heidi Heitkamp.

NV: Here’s our new NBC/Marist poll of the gubernatorial and Senate races in Nevada.

OR-GOV: The Oregon gov race may end up being a barnburner.

TX-SEN: Are some white evangelical women in Texas turning to Beto?

UT-SEN: Mitt Romney weighed in on the process of investigating the complaints against Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate debate last night.

VA-10: Yet another poll yesterday shows Comstock down by double digits.

WI-GOV: The Journal Sentinel takes a look at the big outside group spending in Wisconsin.

TRUMP AGENDA: Nikki Haley exits the administration

Nikki Haley is still a potential threat to Trump — even if she doesn’t run in 2020, the Washington Post reports.

It sounds like Dina Powell is at the top of the list to replace Haley.

The Judicial Crisis Network is up with a new ad thanking Susan Collins for her Kavanaugh vote.

Trump is joking about impeachment on the campaign trail.

Chuck Grassley says he wouldn’t want a Supreme Court seat to be filled in 2020, contradicting McConnell.

Kavanaugh didn’t hold back from asking questions in his first day on the court.

The administration wants to create an income test for people who want to come to the U.S. legally.

A top FBI lawyer claims that Rod Rosenstein was serious about the idea of wiretapping Trump.

The New York Times notes that Democrats are trying to figure out how to message on immigration — and they may not be helping themselves.

Anthony Weiner has been scheduled for early release from prison.

The head of the EPA liked a racist meme on social media targeting the Obamas.

