First Read's Morning Clips: It's Primary Day in the Granite State

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s Primary Day in the Granite State

Yes, the economy is booming. Jane Timm looks at who should get the credit.

Here’s a smart piece from Benjy Sarlin, Lauren Egan and Rebecca Shabad on how the GOP is making “single payer” a dirty word.

The Washington Post looks at how Hollywood is getting involved in the midterms.

POLITICO takes a big-picture look at the diversity of Democratic candidates.

House Republicans are running up against some tight deadlines as they weigh checking off their legislative priorities and campaigning to keep control of the House.

CA: Gavin Newsom is hitting the road to help out fellow Democrats in the state.

CA-48: A Democratic PAC is up with a provocative new digital ad that is styled as a message from the Russian government endorsing Dana Rohrabacher, writes NBC’s Ben Kamisar.

FL-GOV: It was a busy day yesterday in the Florida governors’ race. Our team has you covered here.

MI-SEN: Debbie Stabenow is up by double digits over John James in a new Detroit News poll.

MI-GOV: And Gretchen Whitmer is also enjoying a comfortable lead.

MN-GOV: Health care is becoming a major issue in the governors’ race.

MS-SEN: Trump’s rally for Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi is off due to hurricane prep.

ND-AL: Democrat Mac Schneider up with a new ad comparing members of Congress to “little kids,” NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell notes.

NH: It’s primary day in New Hampshire. Here’s what to watch.

Democratic turnout looks like it will be high in today’s contests.

NM-SEN: Martin Heinrich is now on board with calls to legalize pot.

NY-GOV: Cynthia Nixon is facing some serious headwinds in the gubernatorial race, Bloomberg notes.

TRUMP AGENDA: Was Russia behind that mystery attack in Cuba?

Russia is strongly suspected in the mystery ‘attacks’ on diplomats in Cuba and China, writes NBC’s investigative unit.

The Trump administration wants to relax rules on methane emissions.

Omarosa released a new tape yesterday.

John Bolton is blasting the International Criminal Court and threatening it with sanctions if it pursues investigations against the U.S. or Israel.

The U.S. may try to sanction Chinese officials over Muslim detention camps.

The U.S. and allies are weighing talks about possible airstrikes in Syria.

Russian trolls are using the anthem controversy to sow division on social media.