First Read's Morning Clips: Kelli Ward gets congressional endorsement

MIDTERM MADNESS: Kelli Ward gets congressional endorsement in Arizona Senate race

AL-2: After all that: Martha Roby won her runoff election against Bobby Bright — and Trump took plenty of credit for it.

AZ-SEN: NBC’s Ben Kamisar reports that Kelli Ward got her first endorsement from a member of the state’s congressional delegation, Paul Gosar.

CA-GOV: John Cox isn’t eager to talk about the environment, homelessness or abortion, writes the Sacramento Bee.

GA-GOV: Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle are arguing over Cagle’s pledge to “cut poverty in half.”

MO-SEN: AFP is launching a new $1.8 million digital and TV buy against Claire McCaskill, focusing on her record on tax reform.

NC-13: NBC’s Ben Kamisar writes that Ted Budd is just five points ahead of his Democratic opponent.

NY-GOV: Andrew Cuomo is taking heat for a campaign finance filing in which small donor rates appear to have been juiced by repeated tiny contributions from the same address.

NY-19: John Faso is going after Antonio Delgado for the lyrics he wrote during his past career as a rap artist.

TN-GOV: Rick Santorum endorsed Diane Black.

WI-SEN: The NRA endorsed Leah Vukmir.

WV-3: The New York Times profiles Richard Ojeda.

TRUMP AGENDA: Don’t call it a walk-back

Here’s our wrap of Trump’s backtracking(ish) comments on his Helsinki remarks.

The Washington Post looks at “how Trump retreats” when he’s called upon to apologize.

The New York Times writes that Trump supporters are digging in, but there are signs that his support may not be as strong as it once was.

Trump is going after a “very aggressive” Montenegro.

The Washington Post reports on how alleged Russian agent Maria Butina got access to high profile conservatives.

Brett Kavanaugh will head into his confirmation hearings with the lowest net support for his confirmation since Harriet Miers, one of us(!) writes.

POLITICO reports that the migrant family separation crisis has diverted millions from key HHS programs.