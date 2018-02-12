First Read’s Morning Clips: Key primaries to watch in 2018

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here are the key 2018 primaries to watch

One of us(!) sums up the most important primary races to watch in 2018.

NBC’s Jonathan Allen reports on an ongoing Democratic debate: Should they personalize their attacks on Trump or take the high road?

Republicans are counting on big donors like Sheldon Adelson to close the fundraising gap with Democrats, POLITICO writes.

USA Today sums up the barrage of outside group spending that vulnerable senators are already facing.

Nancy Pelosi has raised nearly $50 million for House Democrats, POLITICO scoops.

FL-GOV: Adam Putnam has the lead over Ron DeSantis, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll.

MN: There’s a special election worth watching today in Minnesota.

OH-GOV: The Democrats running for governor fielded questions on National Anthem protests on Saturday.

PA-SEN: Trump boosted Lou Barletta in a Saturday tweet.

SC-GOV: Greenville businessman John Warren is joining the South Carolina GOP governor race.

TN-SEN: Is Bob Corker thinking about reversing his decision to retire? An advisor says “at this point nothing has changed.”

TX: The Texas Tribune has this primer on the state’s big primaries.

TRUMP AGENDA: It’s Infrastructure Week — again

Ali Vitali has the latest on the White House’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal.

The Washington Post notes that the infrastructure proposal is light on details when it comes to how to pay for it.

Trump’s new budget plan won’t attempt to balance the budget, a traditional Republican goal.

NBC’s Adam Edelman writes that states are betting that the Supreme Court will legalize sports gambling.

Jeff Flake is sounding optimistic about immigration reform. But POLITICO writes that no one is really sure what Mitch McConnell is planning.

Rob Porter’s ex-wife is pushing back on Trump’s defense of his former aide.

The New York Times sums up the turmoil in the White House over the Porter allegations.

Marc Short told one of us(!) that Trump has “absolute confidence” in John Kelly.

Some GOP governors are skeptical of Betsy DeVos’ education approach.