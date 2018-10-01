First Read's Morning Clips: Kobach's lead cut in KS-GOV

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Kobach’s lead cut in KS-GOV

Democrats are worried about how Republicans are making Nancy Pelosi the star of attack ads.

And NBC’s Ali Vitali and Jack Bohrer count 50 Democratic candidates who say they won’t support Pelosi.

Michael Avenatti is in Iowa.

More transgender women are running for governor and Congress, notes the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are frustrated with Obama’s midterm endorsements.

FL-GOV: Will Parkland parents have an impact on the governors race?

“A former cocktail waitress at Jeff Greene’s West Palm Beach resort said the billionaire, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, “smacked her on the arm” to get her attention because the music at the hotel was too loud, according to a 2013 police report obtained by CBS Miami.”

KS-3: Sharice Davids got a boost from the DCCC’s red to blue program.

KS-GOV: Politico argues that Kobach will be hard for Democrats to beat in November.

Kobach’s lead has been cut to just 91 votes.

NY: A judge says that Sean Patrick Maloney can run for AG and for Congress at the same time.

TN-SEN: Outside groups are starting to spend in the Senate race.

TRUMP AGENDA: Space Force

Here’s NBC’s story on Mike Pence’s outline of the new plans for the Space Force. But the Space Force could face a host of problems.

If Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, he would be the least wealthy justice by a long shot.

And via the Washington Post: “Brett M. Kavanaugh volunteered to prepare a senior Bush administration official to testify about the government’s monitoring of conversations between certain terrorism suspects and their lawyers after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, a newly disclosed White House email shows.”

The New York Times: “Senior American national security officials, seeking to prevent President Trump from upending a formal policy agreement at last month’s NATO meeting, pushed the military alliance’s ambassadors to complete it before the forum even began.”