MIDTERM MADNESS: Sinema declared winner in Arizona

Here's how Democrats changed the minds of voters over 50, a key group in the midterms and beyond.

Advocates for more women in political power see this midterm cycle as only the beginning.

AZ-SEN: Kyrsten Sinema has been declared the winner in Arizona's Senate race, nearly a week after the election.

FL-SEN: Here's our team's fact check of Trump's claims about voter fraud so far.

The New York Times goes inside the GOP strategy to discredit the recount.

Rick Scott is acting a lot like Trump as the recount continues.

Palm Beach County says it can't meet its Thursday recount deadline.

FL-GOV: Will Andrew Gillum ultimately be seen as a champion of voting rights or as a sore loser?

GA-GOV: A federal judge has ordered elections officials to review thousands of provisional ballots that have not been counted.

GA-7: With his race still uncalled, Rep. Rob Woodall is starting to criticize his Democratic opponent.

IA-4: Just after his reelection, Steve King dared the Weekly Standard to release a recording in which the publication claimed King referred to immigrants as "dirt." They published it.

2020: Sherrod Brown mulls a presidential bid

Here's what Sherrod Brown has to say about a potential presidential bid.

Youth and Latino voter mobilization groups are already starting to think about 2020.

TRUMP AGENDA: Is Nielsen out at DHS?

Trump plans to force Kirstjen Nielsen out, per the Washington Post.

The state of Maryland plans to ask a judge to declare that Rod Rosenstein should be the acting attorney general rather than Matthew Whitaker.

John Bolton says a recording of the Khashoggi killing does not indicate any links to the Saudi crown prince. But others who have heard the recording strongly disagree.

Jerome Corsi says he believes he's about to be indicted.

Lawmakers are finishing a bipartisan sentencing reform bill — but will Trump embrace it?

THE DEM AGENDA: Pelosi snuffs out intraparty challenges

Pelosi is moving quickly to snuff out challenges to her power within her own party.

And Pelosi's allies are warning about the optics of ousting a woman.

Should upstart Democrats try to oust Hoyer instead?