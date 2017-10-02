First Read’s Morning Clips: The Latest from Las Vegas

TRUMP AGENDA: Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas

NBCNews.com has all the latest on the tragic mass shooting overnight in Las Vegas: “More than 50 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern American history when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire into an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night, police said. More than 200 people were injured in the mass shooting as performer Jason Aldean was on the stage, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference. The gunman was identified by law enforcement officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada.”

More, from the AP in Las Vegas: “Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive as not immediately known.”

Trump tweeted: “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

And the White House said in a statement: “The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

FEMA chief Brock Long said that the Puerto Rico relief mission is “the most logistically challenging event that the United States has ever seen.” (Umm, more challenging than the D-Day invasion?)

POLITICO’s analysis of Trump’s Puerto Rico feuding: “Until this weekend, when Trump spent two days engaging in a personal feud with the mayor of San Juan, Trump’s “grudge presidency” had not been tested by a humanitarian crisis in which lives were being lost in real time — and where there was no natural constituency for his explosion of grievances.

“From a glass balcony overlooking the 14th hole of the Presidents Cup golf event, President Trump on Sunday conveyed a clear statement: He would not be intimidated by the outcry over his administration’s response to the devastation on Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria,” notes the Washington Post. “His decision to preside over the Presidents Cup, stopping on the way back to Washington from his own luxury golf club in Bedminster, N.J., is likely to further the outcry from some Puerto Rico officials, congressional Democrats, civic leaders and celebrities that he has compounded a slow federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico with a personal insensitivity to the suffering.”

NBC’s Pete Williams previews the new term for the Supreme Court as justices return to work today.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that Rex Tillerson is “wasting his time” in North Korea.

The Wall Street Journal, on how Trump officials are pushing back at critics of the administration’s tax plan.

A new poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs shows deep splits in the GOP over trade, immigration, climate change and global relationships.

OFF TO THE RACES: Bannon’s political insurrection

From the Washington Post over the weekend: “Stoked by former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and his incendiary media platform, Breitbart News, a new wave of anti-establishment activists and contenders is emerging to plot a political insurrection that is with Trump in spirit but entirely out of his — or anyone’s — control. Central command is the “Breitbart Embassy,” a Capitol Hill townhouse where Bannon has recently huddled with candidates, from House prospects to Senate primary recruits. Hedge fund executive Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah — Bannon’s wealthy allies — have already pledged millions to the cause, said people briefed on their plans.”

AL-SEN: Bob Corker says Trump’s “mocking” of leadership helped Roy Moore beat Luther Strange.

From NBC’s Dante Chinni: “The impact of former judge Roy Moore’s landslide win in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary extends beyond that seat or this week’s tally of political “winners and losers.” A closer look at the election results suggests the fallout may extend into 2018 and a more fundamental remaking of the Senate GOP caucus. The Alabama primary results show a pattern that could cause concern for GOP establishment candidates in certain kinds of states — those with lower percentages of college graduates.”

TN-SEN: NBC’s Kailani Koenig sums up Bob Corker’s interview with one of us(!)

VA-GOV: “After endorsing an all-Democratic slate four years ago, the political arm of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce is backing Republican Ed Gillespie for governor and dividing its down-ballot picks,” writes the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

And speaking of endorsements: “The director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association has accused Gov. Terry McAuliffe of canceling a budget meeting in retaliation against sheriffs who have endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie for governor.”