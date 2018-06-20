First Read's Morning Clips: At least 20 House Dem candidates won't back Pelosi

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: At least 20 House Dem candidates aren’t backing Pelosi

POLITICO counts the number of Democratic candidates who say they won't support Nancy Pelosi.

AZ-SEN: One new poll has Martha McSally up 14 points in the GOP primary.

CA-GOV: Gavin Newsom leads John Cox by a wide margin in a new poll.

CO-GOV: Alex Seitz-Wald looks at how a Bush is running in the Colorado GOP gubernatorial primary — and it's getting ugly.

In their final debate, Republican primary candidates hedged on the family separation policy, writes the Denver Post.

FL-GOV: Financial disclosures show how wealthy most of the gubernatorial candidates are — and how much of an uphill battle Andrew Gillum has in comparison.

FL-SEN: The immigration battle is particularly searing between Rick Scott and Bill Nelson.

And big news in Miami, via the Miami Herald: "Political newcomer Eileen Higgins won a seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday, defeating the better-funded campaign of the former commissioner's wife to scramble the conventional wisdom of who can get elected in a heavily Hispanic district in Miami."

MO-SEN: Claire McCaskill is one of the Democratic senators pushing the limits on coordination between the campaign and outside groups, writes POLITICO.

Missouri Democrats are fighting the appointment of the lieutenant governor.

SC-GOV: Trump will campaign for Henry McMaster next week.

TX: Donald Trump Jr. pulled out of a George P. Bush fundraiser over tensions with the Bush family.

TRUMP AGENDA: Young migrants held in ‘tender age’ shelters, per AP

Julia Ainsley writes that keeping migrant kids in tent cities is far more expensive than putting them in permanent structures or keeping them with their parents.

Toddlers and babies separated from their parents at the border are going to "tender age" shelters, writes the AP.

Jane Timm fact-checks the Trump administration claim that the Obama administration also separated families.

Our Hill team reports on Trump's visit to the Hill last night to talk immigration.

At least five governors are pulling National Guard troops from the border over the separation policy.

The U.S. has withdrawn from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled last night at a D.C. Mexican restaurant.

The New York Times looks at how Nielsen has become a Trump protector after clashing with him in the White House.

Trump spoke at a fundraiser last night at the Trump hotel.

Ashley Parker of the Washington Post notes how the pace of Trump's falsehoods seems to be increasing.