First Read's Morning Clips: McSally lobs 'treason' charge in AZ-SEN debate

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems and GOP can’t even agree on the major issues

Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on the major issues facing the country — let alone how to fix them.

The Washington Post looks at the new wave of activists on the left that has emerged largely outside the party structure.

Trump has raised more than $100 million raised for his reelection campaign.

Electing more women is central to Nancy Pelosi’s 2018 mission.

2020: Here’s Jonathan Allen’s wrap on the whole Elizabeth Warren story yesterday.

And Warren is considering a trip to Iowa.

AZ-SEN: Wow, things got heated in last night’s Arizona Senate debate. From the Arizona Republic: “It ended with McSally, the Republican candidate, accusing Sinema, the Democrat, of advocating for “treason” in the debate's final minutes. McSally's heated accusation was tied to a 2003 comment Sinema made on a radio show on which the host asked about her view, hypothetically, about joining the Taliban, according to a story reported by CNN.”

MI-SEN: John James is apologizing after a swastika somehow appeared in the background of a TV ad.

MN-SEN: Karin Housley linked Michelle Obama to a chimp in a 2009 Facebook post.

NJ-SEN: Bob Hugin is going there — reviving unproven accusations involving prostitutes.

Hillary Clinton raised money for Menendez last night.

TX-SEN: Beto O’Rourke says he’s not planning to share his campaign war chest outside of Texas.

Trump will campaign for Cruz on October 22.

VA-7: Dave Brat and Abigail Spanberger faced off in a debate that featured a lot of Brat references to Nancy Pelosi.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker is delaying the implementation of Medicaid work rules for fear of spiking his own campaign.

TRUMP AGENDA: Pompeo meets with Saudi king

Pompeo is meeting with King Salman in Saudi Arabia as questions continue over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

Sen. Chris Murphy writes in the Washington Post that Congress must act on Saudi Arabia if the White House won’t.

The Saudis may say that Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation by mistake, the New York Times suggests.

Jim Mattis says Trump told him that his job is “100 percent” safe. And he says that he’s never registered for any political party.

A judge has thrown out Stormy Daniels’s defamation suit against Trump.

Here’s the latest on Brexit crunch time.