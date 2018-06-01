First Read's Morning Clips: Meet the Democratic insurgents

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Meet the Democratic primary insurgents

Are black progressive insurgents the future of the Democratic Party? NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald asks.

And POLITICO writes that progressives are staging their own Tea Party-style revolt.

Family separations at the border are helping to spur a Latino voter drive, reports Heidi Przybyla.

Barack Obama is starting his own midterm blitz this weekend.

Joe Biden is calling the midterms "a battle for the soul of America,' per NBC's Mike Memoli.

AZ-GOV: The Arizona Republic takes a look at how David Garcia hopes to energize Latinos.

DE-SEN: The New York Times has a good look at what's at stake in Delaware's contested Democratic primary.

FL-SEN: Another poll shows a dead heat between Nelson and Scott — this time, it's Quinnipiac.

Rick Scott is facing a judicial order to release records of his travel.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis is naming his running mate — a Cuban-American woman.

IN-SEN: A new NBC News/Marist poll shows a slight advantage for Joe Donnelly, one of us(!) writes.

ND-SEN: Kevin Cramer's pregnant daughter is appearing in an ad taking on Heitkamp on abortion, writes NBC's Ben Kamisar.

NY: The Buffalo News has endorsed Zephyr Teachout for AG.

OH-GOV: Obama will campaign for Richard Cordray.

TN-SEN: The Washington Post fact-checks the latest AFP ad taking aim at Bredesen.

Bredesen tells a New York Magazine reporter outright that he's trying his best to avoid national press.

TX-SEN: Beto O'Rourke was on Ellen.

VA-2: And a judge has found "out and out fraud" by Scott Taylor's campaign in its efforts to get an independent on the ballot.

TRUMP AGENDA: “Volcanic” Trump erupts

Our White House team describes Trump's "volcanic" response to the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times from within his administration.

Here's the op-ed in full, from the New York Times.

POLITICO calls it "open season on the president." And the Washington Post quotes aides as saying "the sleeper cells have awoken."

Both Pence and Pompeo say they weren't the authors.

Brett Kavanaugh will face his final day of questioning today. (Yesterday, he wouldn't answer questions about whether a president can be required to respond to a subpoena.)

Three former senior officials tell NBC News that the Trump administration sought to overhype the threat from refugees to the U.S.

Earmarks could be about to see a comeback, writes Leigh Ann Caldwell.

Kim Jong Un went out of his way to praise Trump, saying he's never criticized the U.S. president.

Republicans on the Hill criticized Twitter executives yesterday for what they say is bias against conservatives.

The Washington Post looks at how Richard Shelby has managed to keep the peace on appropriations in the Trump era.