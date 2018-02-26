First Read’s Morning Clips: Meet the GOP’s popular blue state govs

MIDTERM MADNESS: Meet the GOP’s popular blue-state governors

Alex Seitz-Wald writes that three popular Republican governors in blue states all have something in common: They’re not like Donald Trump.

CA-SEN: California Democrats denied Dianne Feinstein their official endorsement during their annual convention this weekend.

CA-49: Could the Democratic field shrink under pressure that the vote will get too split?

IL-3: The DCCC isn’t publicly supporting Dan Lipinski.

MD-SEN: A new poll indicates that Chelsea Manning isn’t much of a threat to Ben Cardin.

MO-SEN: Roy Moore is endorsing fringe candidate Courtland Sykes, NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports.

MO-GOV: Republican governors are keeping their distance from Eric Greitens, writes POLITICO.

NC: Conservative activist Flip Benham has been arrested for making threats at an anti-abortion protest.

TN-SEN: Nothing yet from Bob Corker on his possible re-entry into the Senate race.

TRUMP AGENDA: Supreme Court takes up big labor-union case

The Supreme Court is taking up a case with big implications for public employee unions, writes NBC’s Pete Williams.

Sen. Pat Toomey says there are “definitely members who are reconsidering” support for a background check bill.

The New York Times checks in with the pressure that lawmakers are feeling to act on guns.

Trump’s own pilot is “in the mix” to lead the FAA.

After a contentious phone call, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto is scrapping a potential trip to the White House.

Government agencies are bracing for “bureaucratic bloodletting,” reports the Washington Post.