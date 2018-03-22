First Read's Morning Clips: A mess in Mississippi?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: A mess in Mississippi?

CA-SEN: POLITICO profiles Kevin de Leon.

CA-GOV: The Public Policy Institute of California finds Gavin Newsom leading the field for governor, with Republican John Cox edging into second place over Antonio Villaraigosa.

CA-49: A new poll shows more warning signs for Democrats.

IL-GOV: Can Bruce Rauner possibly win in November?

By the way, the Illinois race was the most expensive non-presidential primary in history.

IN-SEN: Luke Messer is slamming John Oliver for his Pence parody book.

MD-GOV: In a new YouTube ad, Krish Vignarajah is seen nursing her daughter and saying “they say no man can beat Larry Hogan. Well, I’m no man.”

MI-GOV: Rick Snyder has endorsed his lieutenant governor, Brian Calley, to succeed him.

MS-SEN: POLITICO reports that Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant picked Cindy Hyde-Smith to replace Thad Cochran against the explicit wishes of the White House, which is worried about her past history as a Democratic state senator.

And in the Clarion-Ledger: “The sources close to the governor, however, said Bryant feels confident he will be able to secure Trump's support and endorsement for Hyde-Smith once he has a chance to speak directly to the president, whom he considers a friend and ally.”

NY-GOV: Cynthia Nixon’s political persona was largely shaped by her time working to elect Bill de Blasio, writes the New York Times.

PA-18: Rick Saccone has conceded.

TRUMP AGENDA: New tariffs vs. China

What’s in the $1.3 trillion spending bill? Rebecca Shabad reports.

With this bill, Trump has lost his best chance for the kind of wall funding his administration had sought.

Trump is planning to announce at least $50 billion of annual tariffs on China in retaliation for theft of tech and trade secrets, the New York Times reports.

NBC’s Heidi Przybyla writes on a new report from the Center for American Progress that alleges that the House Intelligence Committee overlooked a lot of information in its Trump-Russia report.

Mark Zuckerberg says he’s “open” to testifying before Congress.

And the Washington Post profiles the whistleblower at Cambridge Analytica who came forward with his story.

Breaking yesterday from ABC: “Nearly a year before Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired senior FBI official Andrew McCabe for what Sessions called a "lack of candor," McCabe oversaw a federal criminal investigation into whether Sessions lacked candor when testifying before Congress about contacts with Russian operatives.”

Three women are in court against Donald Trump. Danny Cevallos reports on which one is the biggest threat to the president. (His answer: It’s the Summer Zervos case.)