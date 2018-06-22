First Read's Morning Clips: More 2018 endorsements from Trump

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump makes more 2018 endorsements

AL-2: Trump endorsed Martha Roby in her runoff election in a tweet this morning: "Congresswoman Martha Roby of Alabama has been a consistent and reliable vote for our Make America Great Again Agenda. She is in a Republican Primary run-off against a recent Nancy Pelosi voting Democrat. I fully endorse Martha for Alabama 2nd Congressional District!"

CO-GOV: How far to the left are Colorado's voters in the gubernatorial race willing to go, asks the New York Times.

FL-SEN: Another poll shows Bill Nelson and Rick Scott virtually tied.

FL-GOV: And Trump is doubling down on his endorsement of Ron DeSantis: "Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!"

An outside group funding anti-Gwen Graham ads doesn't have to disclose its donors, notes the Tampa Bay Times.

IN-SEN: Mike Braun's latest ad may have some mixed messages on outsourcing jobs.

IL-GOV: The Illinois governors race continues to rumble along, and it's getting chippier.

MD-GOV: Martin O'Malley is hitting the road for Rushern Baker.

WI-GOV: Andy Gronik is out of the governors' race.

And a former Walker corrections chief is endorsing Democrat Tony Evers.

TRUMP AGENDA: More problems for migrant kids

Trump's executive order could create new problems for migrant kids.

NBC's Pete Williams has a look at how the Justice Department is dealing with the legal ramifications of the executive order.

Migrants may be heading for military bases, writes the New York Times.

And the Washington Post reports that efforts to reunite parents with children are "a total labyrinth."

And now Trump is saying Congress should stop "wasting time" with immigration legislation until after midterms, acknowledging that the votes aren't there for a fix.

Here's the whole Melania Trump jacket saga.

Trump is reversing another Obama-era policy — this one on oceans.

The New York Times reports on Trump's proposal to drastically change the government safety net.

National Enquirer sent stories about Trump to Michael Cohen for sign off before publication, the Washington Post reports.

Yet more trouble for Ryan Zinke, writes POLITICO.