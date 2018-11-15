Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: The latest in Florida

NBC News has named Democrats as the apparent winners in three new congressional contests: Harley Rouda in CA-48, Andy Kim in NJ-3 and Josh Harder in CA-10.

FL-SEN: A judge is giving thousands of voters with rejected ballots time to fix problems with signatures.

The Tampa Bay Times: “The Florida Department of State has asked federal prosecutors to look into faulty forms sent to voters in at least four counties that may have caused them to miss the deadline for fixing problems with their mail-in ballots. Emails released by the Department show that the forms appear to have been sent by the state Democratic Party.”

Politico’s Marc Caputo writes that Nelson is likely to come up short.

GA-GOV: Democrats are casting doubt on Brian Kemp’s claims of an “insurmountable” lead.

Absentee ballots missing birth dates must be counted, a judge ordered late Wednesday.

UT-4: Mia Love is suing to halt the vote count.

2020:Avenatti arrested

The LA Times notes that the 2020 clock is already ticking.

Michael Avenatti has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic abuse.

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump backs sentencing reform

Trump is touting a new sentencing reform package, giving cover for lawmakers of both parties to vote for it.

The New York Times looks at the rare moment of bipartisan agreement over the sentencing issue.

A second Trump-Kim summit will go ahead without a list of nuclear weapons, Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News.

Chris Christie says no one at the White House has contacted him about the attorney general job.

A VA official is out in the wake of a House hearing looking at delayed GI Bill benefits.

Under Ben Carson, more families are living in HUD housing that fails inspections.

Jeff Flake says he won’t vote for judicial nominees until the Senate acts on a bill to protect Robert Mueller.

Don’t miss this stunning New York Times story of how Facebook’s leaders dealt with the foreign intervention issue, sometimes in ugly ways.

THE DEM AGENDA: Pelosi’s campaign for speaker may have hit a bump

POLITICO has the latest on how Pelosi may be in for a little more trouble than she planned.

And here’s the Huffington Post on Pelosi foes’ math.