First Read's Morning Clips: More on last night's primaries

MIDTERM MADNESS: More on last night’s primaries

CT-5: Jahana Hayes is getting closer to being the first black Democrat from New England in the House.

CT-GOV: The Hartford Courant notes that Bob Stefanowski’s nomination for governor was a repudiation of the GOP’s traditional nominating process.

VT-GOV: Here’s NBC’s look at Christine Hallquist, the first transgender person to win a major party nomination for governor.

MN-GOV: It’ll be Jeff Johnson vs. Tim Walz for governor after Johnson shocked the political world by defeating former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

MN-SEN: Tina Smith v. Karin Housley will be the first Senate race in state history with two female nominee.

MN-AG: Keith Ellison, who faces new allegations of domestic abuse, won the Democratic nomination for AG.

MN-5: Ilhan Omar will likely be the second Muslim female in Congress, along with Rashida Tlaib.

WI-GOV: It’s Tony Evers who will face off against Scott Walker in November. Here’s the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on what’s next.

WI-SEN: The Journal Sentinel on Leah Vukmir’s win: “Down in the polls for months, Vukmir relied on an old-fashioned get-out-the-vote ground game to defeat Kevin Nicholson — and the big money behind him — and claim the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate Tuesday.”

WI-1: It’ll be Randy Bryce vs. Bryan Steil for Paul Ryan’s seat.

2020: Michael Avenatti has released a position paper.

The Washington Post notes that the national party is giving House Democrats lots of leeway to tailor their own messages.

AL-GOV: Robert Bentley isn’t ruling out a run against Doug Jones in 2020.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis touts his Navy Gitmo experience. But what exactly did he do there?

GA-GOV: Jimmy Carter is endorsing Stacey Abrams.

NJ-03: Tom MacArthur is neck-and-neck with challenger Andy Kim.

KS-GOV: After a week of questions, Colyer conceded to Kobach.

NM-SEN: Gary Johnson is in as a Libertarian in the NM Senate race.

TRUMP AGENDA: No guarantee

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she “can’t guarantee” that a tape of Donald Trump using a racial epithet does not exist.

And Sanders won’t say if she signed an NDA.

And she apologized for a false statement about black unemployment.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White is under investigation for alleged abuse of power.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh could secure funding for religious education, say advocates for school vouchers.

Trump and McConnell are reshaping the country’s circuit courts.

And the Washington Post notes that Omarosa is using Trump’s own tactics against him.