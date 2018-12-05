Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TRUMP AGENDA: Mueller got “substantial assistance” from Flynn

The lede from last night’s Flynn filing: “Former national security adviser Michael Flynn provided "substantial assistance" in the special counsel’s Russia investigation and should receive little to no prison time, federal prosecutors said in court papers filed Tuesday.”

Roger Stone says he’ll take the Fifth and refuse to give documents or testify to a Senate panel. (And/but POLITICO writes that Stone is continuing to talk publicly against the advice of pretty much any defense lawyer.)

Our team fact-checks Trump’s “Tariff Man” tweet.

Trump’s comments on his economic policies are having repercussions around the globe, including a stock market plunge.

China says there is a “clear timeline and roadmap” for negotiations.

Trump is claiming a China trade agreement, but senior officials are downplaying expectations and making qualifications about the real contents of the deal.

Financial records from thirteen Trump entities are being subpoenaed in the latest conflict of interest case.

The U.S. and NATO are giving Russia 60 days to comply with a Cold-War era nuclear pact.

Lindsey Graham had strong words about the evidence linking the Saudi crown prince to the Khashoggi killing.

The top staff at the NRCC had their emails hacked by an outsider intruder, POLITICO reported yesterday.

THE DEM AGENDA: “A hot mess” in Wisconsin

Incoming Gov. Tony Evers is calling the GOP power grab in Wisconsin “a hot mess” as Republicans in the state Senate approved a new set of limiting proposals by a one-vote margin.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on fellow lawmakers to raise staffer salaries and pay interns.

Democrats want to investigate Trump’s role in discussions about a new FBI headquarters.

Democrats are crying foul in NC-9 as Republicans — usually eager to talk about fraud in elections — have kept mum. But is a new election possible in NC-9?

2020: Say goodbye to the kiddie table debates?

Democrats are putting the final touches on a plan that would prevent “kiddie table” debates by allowing other factors beyond national polling to determine participation.

Mike Memoli reports on Bill Gardner’s fight to keep his job in New Hampshire.

POLITICO reports that Deval Patrick will pass on a presidential run.

Beto O’Rourke met with Obama as he ponders a 2020 bid.

Republicans kept control of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in last night’s runoff election.