First Read's Morning Clips: A new twist in IN-SEN

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Report: Rokita may have violated ethics laws

POLITICO sums up the growing alarm among Republicans that few House incumbents are safe.

FiveThirtyEight writes that Democrats' chances of winning the Senate are looking stronger.

Paul Ryan is resisting calls to step aside from the speakership sooner rather than later.

IL-GOV: Bruce Rauner says Greitens should resign.

IN-SEN: Todd Rokita may have violated ethics laws by accessing a donor database from his office, writes the AP.

LA-GOV: John Kennedy is mulling a run for governor.

MA-SEN: Elizabeth Warren is raking in cash, POLITICO reports.

MO-GOV: The New York Times offers a primer on the Eric Greitens scandal.

NV-GOV: Democrat Steve Sisolak has a new TV ad pressing for more actions on gun control.

NY-GOV: Cuomo still has a huge lead over Cynthia Nixon, Marist finds.

WI-1: State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he'll decide by today if he'll run for Paul Ryan's seat (but he's facing fallout from a trip he took with lobbyists.)

TRUMP AGENDA: Comey vs. Trump

Here's NBC's report on what we've learned from the Comey book so far.

John Boehner says it would be a "very bad idea" for Trump to fire Mueller.

A scoop yesterday from our investigative team: "Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office and President Donald Trump’s legal team are now proceeding with strategies that presume a presidential interview will likely not take place as part of the Russia investigation, after months of talks between the two sides collapsed earlier this week, according to multiple people familiar with the matter."

Trump plans to pardon Scooter Libby.

And Trump is ordering a review of the Postal Service after suggesting that Amazon isn't paying its fair share.

The Washington Post writes that Trump allies are worried that the FBI may have recordings of Michael Cohen's conversations.

Trump is weighing rejoining TPP after slamming the trade pact during his campaign.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel urges Trump to use the NAFTA renegotiations to ease regulations.

Rebecca Shabad sums up Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing.