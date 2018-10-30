Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Obama and Biden on a mission

The Wall Street Journal writes that Republicans are working to rally Trump skeptics.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden are on a mission to win back swing voters, writes Mike Memoli.

POLITICO’s top headline this morning: “Dems regain momentum in final days of battle for House.”

Rahm Emanuel has some harsh words for the DNC.

AZ-SEN: Here’s our latest NBC/Marist poll, showing Kyrsten Sinema leading Martha McSally by six points with likely voters.

CT-GOV: It’s coming down to the wire in Connecticut.

FL: Florida could gain 1.4 million voters if the state passes a measure to restore voting rights for some individuals with felony records.

Trump is all in on Florida’s statewide races. Will it work?

FL-GOV: Trump’s new invective for Andrew Gillum: “A thief.”

There’s another batch of records being released relating to Gillum’s trips with a former lobbyist.

GA-GOV: Both Trump and Obama will campaign in the governors’ race.

MA-SEN: Massachusetts voters like Elizabeth Warren as senator. As a presidential candidate, maybe not so much.

ND-GOV: Native Americans are fighting back against voter ID laws, and some say anger over the restrictions could actually fuel voter turnout.

NY-GOV: The New York Times profiles GOP gubernatorial longshot Marcus Molinaro.

NY-19: A new Monmouth University poll shows Antonio Delgado increasing his lead.

NY-22: Claudia Tenney is hoping that Trump’s popularity will pull her across the finish line.

OH-GOV: Another poll shows the race between Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray within the margin of error.

TX: Texas Republicans are still all in on Trump.

TX-32: The Texas Tribune’s Abby Livingston notes that the stakes in TX-32 are much bigger than just one congressional race.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker’s mom is appearing in a new ad for her son.

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump targets birthright citizenship

Here’s the Axios report on Trump’s proposal to change birthright citizenship with an executive order.

The United States will deploy 5,200 additional troops to the Mexican border.

Mike Pence is facing a backlash after a “Christian rabbi” offered a campaign prayer at an event in the wake of the Tree of Life shooting.

Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey tells NBC that Trump will name a special envoy on anti-Semitism soon.

A new lawsuit alleges that Trump and his family defrauded investors in get-rich-quick schemes that often targeted disadvantaged people.