MIDTERM MADNESS: Mississippi runoff is one week out

Latinos are helping to turn the Southwest and West a deeper shade of purple.

Trump has really changed his tune after the midterms, transitioning away from dark warnings about the caravan and other dangers.

MS-SEN: Last-minute donations are pouring in.

Cindy Hyde-Smith has returned a donation from a Seattle businessman who was sued for refusing to hire Muslims.

The New York Times looks at how race has complicated the runoff election.

Ads in the race include one featuring an image of Hyde-Smith and hanged black men in nooses.

Trump is headed to campaign for Hyde-Smith on November 26.

NM-2: NBC News has called the race for Xochitl Torres Small, bringing Democrats’ net wins to 38.

TX: A blue wave wiped out Republicans in Texas’s largest county.

UT-4: Ben McAdams is claiming victory in UT-4. (NBC News has not yet called the race.)

2020: Biden remains in a holding pattern

NBC’s Mike Memoli writes that Democratic operatives are eager to join Biden’s campaign — if he decides to run.

Sen. Cory Booker is stumping for Mike Espy in Mississippi.

POLITICO looks at how the “Beto bubble could burst.”

TRUMP AGENDA: Lock her up?

Ivanka Trump used a personal email to send hundreds of emails about government business, writes the Washington Post.

A judge has barred the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally.

Amid criticism that he has not yet visited a war zone, the White House is weighing a trip to visit troops in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The Washington Post: “For Trump, the relationship with Saudi Arabia is all about money.”

THE DEM AGENDA: The 16 anti-Pelosi rebels

Sixteen Democrats have signed a letter pledging not to vote for Nancy Pelosi on the House floor.

The Wall Street Journal looks at how Pelosi has worked to tamp down opposition.

Hakeem Jeffries is challenging Barbara Lee for a Democratic leadership position, forcing a faceoff between a young African-American leader and an established old guard one.

Democrats are seeking a rule change to formally allow hijabs and yarmulkes on the House floor.