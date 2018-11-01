Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here comes Oprah!

A Washington Post-Schar School battleground poll shows Democrats in a strong position to take back the House, but wild cards remain.

And/but: Trump is still the closer for Republicans in close Senate races.

Trump is throwing wrenches into the midterms for both parties with his immigration rhetoric.

The public blames both Trump and the news media for dividing the country, a new poll shows.

Early vote totals in at least 17 states are outpacing 2014 turnout.

And Trump says “the blue wave is dead.”

Trump’s latest video — featuring an unrepentant twice-deported immigrant and the killer of law enforcement officers — is drawing comparisons to the Willie Horton ad.

And Jewish congressional candidates are focusing on anti-Semitism in the final days of the campaign.

AK-GOV: It’s getting very, very close in Alaska.

FL: Here’s our roundup from Trump’s Florida rally, which included shots at Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum.

Florida Democrats are asking Bernie Sanders to turn out the college vote.

GA:GOV: Oprah is diving into the Georgia gubernatorial race.

Here’s the latest on the debate over debates in Georgia.

IN-SEN: Here’s our NBC/Marist poll of the Indiana Senate race, showing it neck-and-neck.

Joe Donnelly is trying to clean up his inartful comments about diversity on his staff.

KS-GOV: The Kansas City Star is endorsing Democrat Laura Kelly.

MT-SEN: The Libertarian in the Montana Senate race now says he’s backing Matt Rosendale.

NJ-SEN: Both candidates in the New Jersey Senate races are talking about standing up to Trump.

And Democrats are scrambling to save Bob Menendez.

NJ-2: Seth Grossman, GOP candidate for Frank LoBiondo’s old seat, says American Jews should arm themselves and that “too many prominent Jews in America today rely too much on politicians, celebrities, & other political elites to advance their careers.”

NJ-7: Trump is hurting Leonard Lance’s chances at reelection, a new poll finds.

OH: Democrats are trying to figure out Ohio after a devastating result for their party in 2016.

SC-SEN: Lindsey Graham’s approval rating has surged since his embrace of Trump and Kavanaugh.

TRUMP AGENDA: More troops to the border than in Afghanistan?

Trump is going after Paul Ryan for his objections to Trump’s proposal to use an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

The president says he could send as many as 15,000 troops to the border.

Here’s why so many Jews took offense to Vice President Mike Pence’s choice of a rabbi at an event after the Pittsburgh shooting.

Ryan Zinke’s heir apparent is ready to step in, which has environmental activists worried, POLITICO writes.

The New York Times traces how the vilification of George Soros went from a fringe conspiracy theory to a mainstream one.