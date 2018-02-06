First Read’s Morning Clips: Pennsylvania’s congressional map

MIDTERM MADNESS: Looks like Pennsylvania will get a new congressional map

Jesse Ferguson wonders in an op-ed for USA Today if Democrats are doing enough to raise money for the midterms.

CA-GOV: One of the Republican candidates for governor is trying to survive a sexual harassment scandal.

FL-GOV: A new Mason-Dixon poll shows a tight race for governors’ nods on both sides — with a lot of undecided voters.

IL-GOV: The GOP gubernatorial candidate who launched an incendiary campaign ad remains unapologetic about the spot.

By the way, the same candidate recently got a big boost from megadonor Dick Uihlein.

MD-SEN: Independent Neal Simon is launching a bid to challenge Ben Cardin.

MN-SEN: Michele Bachmann won’t run for Senate.

MO-GOV: Roll Call notes that Republicans are starting to raise questions about Josh Hawley’s campaign performance so far.

A grand jury is probing the Greitens affair, with the then-husband of the woman involved in the extramarital relationship with the Missouri governor called to testify.

NV-SEN: Danny Tarkanian may have made an illegal campaign contribution in 2012.

PA: The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers’ attempts to delay the drawing of a new congressional map.

TX: One month out, Roll Call previews the March 6 Texas primaries.

TX-21: Ted Cruz stars in Chip Roy’s first radio ad.

UT-SEN: The Boston Globe reports that Orrin Hatch was the one who recruited Mitt Romney to run.

Could Mitt Romney be the next NRSC chairman?

WS-1: Paul Ryan’s Democratic challenger raised a chunk of change off of that botched “$1.50” tweet.

TRUMP AGENDA: Live by the stock market, die by the stock market

The tumbling stock market has hit losses of $4 trillion in the last eight days.

The Washington Post: “Trump, GOP discover peril of taking credit for stock market”

The New York Times offers some context to point out that the stock market drop is probably less scary than it seems.

The latest on the Democratic FBI-Russia memo, from Mike Memoli: “The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to send the White House a classified memorandum challenging claims that federal investigators improperly obtained a surveillance warrant on a former Donald Trump campaign adviser, giving the president five days to decide whether to release the information.”

The New York Times: “Lawyers for President Trump have advised him against sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to four people briefed on the matter, raising the specter of a monthslong court battle over whether the president must answer questions under oath.”

Most Republicans believe that the FBI and the Justice Department are trying to “delegitimize” Trump, according to a new Reuters poll.

Leigh Ann Caldwell sums up the congressional plan to spend a fifth stop-gap funding bill as a deadline looms with no DACA deal in sight.

And/but: The Washington Post notes that a possible boost for military spending could complicate things.

Team Trump is calling a new bipartisan immigration bill from Chris Coons and John McCain “a waste of time.”

More Eagles players are saying they’ll skip the trip to the White House.

ICYMI: Trump called Democrats who didn’t applaud him at the State of the Union speech “treasonous” and “un-American.”