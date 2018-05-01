First Read's Morning Clips: Pressley upsets Capuano

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Pressley upsets Capuano in Massachusetts

Here’s our story from NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald about Ayanna Pressley’s big win in last night’s Massachusetts House primary — and 10-term incumbent Mike Capuano’s ouster.

Masslive.com looks at how she did it — and how Capuano reacted to the loss.

POLITICO points out that there are big differences between Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

2020: The Kavanaugh hearing is giving 2020 hopefuls a chance to shine, POLITICO notes.

Jeff Bezos gave $10 million to super PAC With Honor, which aims to elect military vets from both parties to Congress.

AK-GOV: Mark Begich isn’t dropping out of the governors’ race, setting up an easier path for Republican Mike Dunleavy.

AZ-SEN: It’ll be ex-Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat formerly held by John McCain.

More, from the Arizona Republic — here’s how Gov. Doug Ducey made the pick.

FL-GOV: A new Quinnipiac poll shows Andrew Gillum with a slight lead among likely voters, but it’s still too close to call.

Ron DeSantis is having to respond to an Orlando GOP official who claimed Gillum wants blacks to be “paid back” for slavery. He’s called for her resignation.

The Tampa Bay Times takes an in-depth look at the FBI investigation that’s looming over Gillum’s campaign.

GA-GOV: Mike Pence is headed back to Georgia to back Brian Kemp once again.

KS-GOV: The Republican governor who served before Sam Brownback, Bill Graves, is endorsing Kris Kobach’s Democratic opponent.

MA-SEN: We now know who Elizabeth Warren will face in her reelection race.

MI-GOV: Is the RGA pulling back in Michigan?

MO-SEN: Josh Hawley declined to criticize Trump for his Sessions criticism.

MS-SEN: Sleeping on the Mississippi Senate contests? The Clarion Ledger has a good briefer eight weeks out.

NY-GOV: The New York Times endorsed Andrew Cuomo. (And Joe Biden appears in a new ad for him.)

TX-GOV: Ted Cruz is taking aim at Beto O’Rourke for using salty language. Do voters care?

And the Club for Growth is raising questions about an O’Rourke plan that may have invoked eminent domain.

WV-SEN: The Senate Leadership Fund is up against Joe Manchin.

TRUMP AGENDA: Fear and loathing inside the White House

Here’s our wrap so far of the revelations in Bob Woodward’s new book about Trump.

And from the Washington Post, a look inside the White House reaction to the new book.

Southern Republicans are not happy with Trump’s alleged critique that Jeff Sessions is a “dumb Southerner.”

After a chaotic first day yesterday, Brett Kavanaugh will face his first direct questions today.

Trump suggested that protestors at the hearings should not be allowed by law.

Twitter and Facebook execs will be grilled by the Senate Intel Committee today.

Robert Mueller has told Trump’s legal team that he’ll accept written answers on questions about the campaign, the Washington Post reports.

Keep an eye on this: state attorneys general are prepping to argue against the ACA’s constitutionality.