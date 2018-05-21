First Read's Morning Clips: Previewing GA-GOV

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Stacey vs. Stacey and the two different paths for Democrats

POLITICO notes how black Democrats are looking for major victories this cycle.

Bill and Hillary Clinton are taking very different approaches to their roles in the midterms, notes the New York Times.

2020: The Bernie Sanders-inspired grassroots group “Our Revolution” is in disarray and can’t claim any 2018 victories as its own, writes POLITICO.

CA: California lawmakers are getting ready for another major pushback against Trump — potentially offering health coverage to undocumented adults.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott is still avoiding mentioning Trump.

GA-GOV: Alex Seitz-Wald previews this week’s Georgia Democratic primary.

And the AJC’s Greg Bluestein offers a big look at all the events and trends that have shaped the race.

GA-6: What’s going on in the district that captured national headlines during the competitive special election last year?

KY-6: Jim Gray is going negative in a new anti-McGrath ad.

MD-GOV: Democrats will hold their first debate today.

TX-7: The LA Times does a deep dive into the Moser/Fletcher runoff.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship says he’ll run as a third party candidate for Senate, but the law is not on his side, writes POLITICO.

Donald Trump says he will “demand” a DOJ investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes.

Rudy Giuliani says that Robert Mueller could end the obstruction part of the Russia probe in September.

Scott Pruitt is hitting some bumps as he tries to roll back environmental regulations, writes the Washington Post.

The New York Times notes that Trump is increasingly worried that an in-person meeting with Kim Jong Un could go south.

China seems to be winning the trade war that Trump is waging — at least so far — writes the Washington Post.