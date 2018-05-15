First Read's Morning Clips: Primary night

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Five primary races to watch tonight

It's a Tuesday primary day! Here are five of the races we'll be watching.

Don't miss this deep dive from yesterday in the New York Times on Mike Pence's role in the midterms — and why it's unsettling Trump loyalists.

And Corey Lewandowski is joining Pence's political team to focus on midterms.

Democrats are getting ready to run on health care in 2018, writes POLITICO.

CA-GOV: Janice Hahn is backing Gavin Newsom.

Newsom's move to issue same-sex marriage licenses in 2004 was viewed as political suicide. Now it's in his campaign ads.

FL-GOV: Is Mike Pence trying to keep Trump out of the governors' race?

ID-GOV: Idaho's crowded gubernatorial race is getting national attention.

MO-GOV: Eric Greitens is declaring victory after prosecutors dismissed a felony invasion of privacy charge — for now.

MO-SEN: Ooof. Tough Josh Hawley headline in POLITICO: "GOP Golden Boy Mails It In."

PA: Is this Pennsylvania's strangest primary election ever?

Women are taking on the state's all-male delegation, notes the Wall Street Journal.

TN-SEN: The road to victory in Tennessee runs through small towns, writes the Tennessean.

TN-GOV: And the gubernatorial candidates face off in a forum tonight.

TRUMP AGENDA: A day of celebration and violence in the Middle East

The White House is blaming Hamas for Palestinian deaths during violent clashes yesterday.

Melania Trump is in the hospital after undergoing a procedure for a kidney condition.

NBC's Kendall Breitman takes a look at how Trump's visa changes are affecting the Maryland crab industry.

Michael Avenatti is sounding a lot like Trump, but some of his tactics could hurt his client, writes the Washington Post.

Trump's tweet on ZTE is confusing the China trade negotiations.

Via the Washington Post: U.S. allies are unhappy with Trump's move to nix the Iran nuclear deal but have few options to respond.

The White House never, ever, ever apologizes, notes the New York Times.