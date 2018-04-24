First Read's Morning Clips: Raising Arizona

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Raising Arizona: It’s Election Day in AZ-8

POLITICO notes that senators are largely giving their vulnerable home-state colleagues a pass.

2020: NBC's Mike Memoli writes on the parade of California Dems testing the waters for a presidential run.

AZ-8: Fivethirtyeight has a good briefer on the numbers you need to know on today's special election day.

And the New York Times writes that Republicans are nervous about the margin.

AZ-GOV: Doug Ducey says he doesn't understand why teachers in the state are planning a walkout after promises of a raise.

CO-5: The Colorado Supreme Court says Doug Lamborn should not be allowed on the ballot due to an issue with petition signatures.

IN-SEN: Tom Coburn endorsed Mike Braun.

The IndyStar writes up last night's Senate debate, which was a touch more cordial than past ones.

MS-GOV: A new Mason-Dixon poll puts Democrat Jim Hood up over Republican Tate Reeves.

NY-11: The DCCC is out with a new poll showing Michael Grimm up 10 points on Dan Donovan.

WI-SEN: The New York Times tallies the latest cash pouring in to Wisconsin.

WV-SEN: Is Blankenship fading? POLITICO takes a look at a new poll.

TRUMP AGENDA: He once criticized state dinners; now he’s hosting one

As a candidate, Trump had ideas about how to change state dinners, but he hasn't acted on them as president, notes Vivian Salama.

Trump's "pass through" tax provision has saved millionaires about $17 billion in taxes, writes Jonathan Allen.

Ronny Jackson's confirmation hearings have been delayed amid concerns, per Hallie Jackson and Garrett Haake.

CBS News reports that concerns about Jackson include a "hostile work environment" and excessive drinking and improper distribution of medication.

Rebecca Shabad and Frank Thorp have the latest on Rand Paul's last-minute "yes" vote on Mike Pompeo.

The New York Times notes how France's Macron hopes to save the Iran deal with his rapport with Trump.

Scott Pruitt is set to unveil a controversial 'transparency' rule that would limit research that EPA can use, writes the Washington Post.

Legal experts say that it might not be so easy to flip Michael Cohen against Trump, per POLITICO.