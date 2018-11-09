Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Recount

Democrats showed signs of life on Tuesday in places that Trump would need to win reelection, Benjy Sarlin notes.

As more races have been called, Democrats are racking up more gains.

In a new book, Michelle Obama claims that Trump’s birther campaign “deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”

AZ: Kyrsten Sinema has taken a very slight lead over Martha McSally.

FL: Florida Gov. Rick Scott is suing and asking for an investigation into “unethical liberals” attempting to “steal” the Senate election.

Here’s the Tampa Bay Times on how Bill Nelson could ultimately win the recount.

The Washington Post reviews Broward County’s historic election woes.

The Gillum/DeSantis race is now in recount range.

GA: Here’s the Atlanta Journal Constitution with the latest on the Georgia gov count.

TRUMP AGENDA: Who is Matthew Whitaker?

Trump is set for his first meeting with world leaders since the bruising midterms.

Our investigative team profiles Matthew Whitaker, the new acting AG.

The Trump administration has issued new rules claiming power to bar asylum for immigrants arriving illegally.

A federal judge is blocking the Keystone XL pipeline.

Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic opponents are scrambling to figure out how to resist her.