First Read's Morning Clips: Rep. Esty ends re-election bid

MIDTERM MADNESS: Esty ends re-election bid

Female candidates this cycle are embracing gender issues that have traditionally been viewed as taboo, Politico writes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has extended his book tour.

CT-5: Democratic Rep.Elizabeth Esty announced she will not run for re-election after allegations she failed to protect female staff from harassment.

FL-23: Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz primary challengerTim Canova is leaving the Democratic Party in the hopes of appearing on the ballot with no party affiliation in November.

IN-Sen: From the New York Times: “As the May 8 primary election approaches, the race here has taken a nasty turn, with candidates attacking one another as insufficiently aligned with the president, or way too late to Team Trump. Some Republicans worry that the tenor has the potential to bloody the winner so badly that he will be weakened in the general election contest.”

NY-12: “Rep. Carolyn Maloney, one of the richest members of Congress, rakes in cash from a stake in Virginia rental properties that have been quick to evict tenants who fall behind in rent,” the New York Daily News reports.

WI-1: Paul Ryan’s longshot Democratic challengerRandy Bryce raised $2.1 million.

TRUMP AGENDA: Pruitt under fire

Some of the country’s biggest companies are warning the White House about the negative impacts of the stiffer measures against China,the New York Times writes.

Putin may be coming to the White House.

From the New York Times: “President Trump has begun a new push for legislation to crack down on illegal immigration and make it more difficult to obtain refuge in the United States, White House officials said Monday.”

NBC’s Jane Timm reports on what Trump means in his tweets warning of “caravans” of immigrants heading to the U.S.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt,under fire for his $50-a-day condo rental,bypassed the White House to give two aides big raises,The Atlantic reports.

Politico reports the White House is considering ditching Pruitt in the coming months.

New reporting from the Wall Street Journal suggests that the Mueller investigation is looking closer at foreign influence in Washington.

Trump’s lawyers are asking that the Stormy Daniels case be resolved in private,the Times reports.

Trump’s attacks on Amazon are having a ripple effect throughout Silicon Valley,the Washington Post reports.

Trump congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi for his re-election that many view as a sham.

Jill McCabe, wife of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe,says her experience on the receiving end of Trump’s attacks was a “nightmare.”