First Read's Morning Clips: Republicans embrace the 'cult' of Trump

MIDTERM MADNESS: Republican embrace the “cult” of Trump

The Washington Post’s headline on the fallout from Sanford’s loss: “Republicans embrace the ‘cult’ of Trump, ignoring warning signs”

Democrats hope to make hay of Trump’s trade war in contested midterm races, POLITICO reports.

The DNC is poised to rein in the role of superdelegates.

2020: Mike Memoli reports on yesterday’s forum featuring five Democrats with their eyes on the White House.

CA: NBC’s Emma Barnett reports on the ballot initiative to split California into three states.

And Antonio Villaraigosa says he “left it all on the field.”

FL-SEN: Democrats are worried that Bill Nelson isn’t connecting with Latino voters, writes POLITICO.

IA-4: Steve King retweeted a Nazi sympathizer. His party is taking heat for failing to rebuke him.

ND-SEN: Republicans are excited about turnout in Tuesday’s primaries.

NY-GOV: Black voters have leverage in the governors’ race, and they plan to use it, writes the New York Times.

MI-GOV: Kid Rock says he’s sorry about that whole Senate run thing.

OH: Another new poll has Democrats feeling good about their prospects in Ohio, writes one of us(!)

VA-SEN: The New York Times writes that Corey Stewart could be “an albatross for down-ballot Republicans.”

WV-SEN: The White House considered Joe Manchin for the VA, writes the Washington Post.

TRUMP AGENDA: Here are the minors living in detention centers at the border

Don’t miss Jacob Soboroff’s reporting on minors living in detention centers at the border.

Michael Cohen is expected to split with his attorneys, leaving questions about what he’ll do next.

The Washington Post reports that Cohen feels neglected by Trump.

POLITICO reports that the National Guard troops at the border are mostly doing busywork.

Bob Corker is calling the GOP “cultish” and “fearful” under Trump.

And Lindsey Graham got into it with Mike Lee and Corker at the weekly Senate luncheon, writes the Washington Post.

The New York Times wraps up how Trump sees the North Korea talks — despite a host of questions that remain.

The FBI’s report of its handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation is slated to be released today.

The White House is pushing to bring the Ex-Im Bank back.