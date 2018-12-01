First Read's Morning Clips: Republicans fret about chances they'll lose the Senate

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: “Knife fight in an alley”

Mitch McConnell says the close midterm races are like “a knife fight in an alley.”

And the Washington Post writes that Republicans are increasingly worried about losing the Senate.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis hopes to court Latino voters by denouncing socialism.

OH-SEN: Another poll shows Sherrod Brown in good shape.

NH-1: NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald reports Chris Pappas’ victory over Maura Sullivan and others last night.

And New Hampshire voters will make history in the general election, with either a black Republican or an LGBT Democrat representing the state.

And Bernie Sanders’ son Levi didn’t do so great in the Democratic primary.

NH-GOV: Molly Kelly is the 15th woman who has won a gubernatorial primary this cycle.

NV: A new Suffolk poll shows tight Senate and gubernatorial races.

NY-GOV: A false piece of campaign material implied that Cynthia Nixon is anti-Semitic. So where did it come from?

RI-GOV: Could Gina Raimondo lose her primary today?

SC-GOV: South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are putting the campaign on hold to get ready for the hurricane.

TN-SEN: Here’s how Tennessee’s Senate candidates say they would address the national debt.

TX-SEN: Republicans are admitting that Ted Cruz has a real race coming, reports the New York Times.

TRUMP AGENDA: Is Manafort looking for a plea deal?

Paul Manafort is discussing a possible plea with prosecutors.

A new group called Protect the Investigation plans to counteract attacks against Mueller by Trump, Mike Memoli reports.

The president says the feds are “totally prepared” for Hurricane Florence, and he says he doesn’t get enough credit for an “unsung success” in Puerto Rico.

Pressure on senators — especially Susan Collins — is getting very heated in the build-up to the Kavanaugh vote.

The right wants Jim Jordan for House GOP leader, but it could be a very uphill battle.

A global climate summit aims to fill in where the Trump administration has ceded responsibility.

Christian refugees are struggling to enter the United States even though the Trump administration has promised to help them.