First Read's Morning Clips: Rick Scott goes up with first TV ad

Florida Governor Rick Scott arrives at a restaurant to hold a bill signing ceremony for legislation to prohibit all state agencies from doing business with any entity that benefits the Venezuelan regime on March 28, 2018 in Doral, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIDTERM MADNESS: Rick Scott goes up with his first TV ad

One of us(!) reports on how Republicans have regained their advantage when it comes to handling the economy.

POLITICO reports that Joe Crowley is positioning himself for a possible bid for Pelosi's job.

CA-SEN: Kevin de Leon is struggling in the fundraising race against Feinstein.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott is up with his first ad — and it plugs term limits.

IL-GOV: Spending in the governors race has already hit $150 million, and it's only half over.

MO-SEN: Eric Greitens' defense attorney says Josh Hawley should recuse himself from the probe after Hawley called for the governor to resign.

NJ: Democrats have a big lead on the generic ballot in New Jersey.

NY-GOV: According to a new Siena College poll, Andrew Cuomo leads Cynthia Nixon among registered Democrats, 58 percent to 27 percent.

OH-GOV: Dennis Kucinich is picking up endorsements.

TN-SEN: ICYMI: Bob Corker says he won't campaign against Phil Bredesen.

The Tennessean has the latest on Bredesen and Blackburn's fundraising numbers.

And the Washington Post does a deep dive into Corker's conflicted views on Trump.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship is comparing Mitch McConnell to the Russians after a GOP super PAC started running ads against him.

TRUMP AGENDA: Mystery client

Michael Cohen's mystery client? It's Sean Hannity.

The Washington Post explains how a "special master" could look through Cohen's communications.

Comey's attacks on Trump may undermine his image, notes the New York Times.

Here's why the U.S. stopped asking about citizenship on the Census in 1960.

Trump is pumping the brakes on Nikki Haley's announcement of new Russian sanctions, reports the Washington Post.

Leigh Ann Caldwell reports on the latest tussling over a new AUMF.

