First Read's Morning Clips: Runoff day in Alabama

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s Runoff Day in Alabama: Roby vs. Bright

A new survey from The Atlantic and PRRI looks at how minorities are more likely to face barriers to voting.

From POLITICO: “Democratic governors campaign as last line of defense on abortion.”

2020: Charlotte says it’s willing to host the Republican National Convention — but the city’s not all that happy about it.

AL: AL.com previews today’s primary runoff contests, including the big contest between Bobby Bright and Martha Roby.

AZ-SEN: Robert Mercer has infused a pro-Kelli Ward super PAC with a half million dollar contribution.

CA-GOV: Gavin Newsom says he wants to talk about abortion rights in the gubernatorial campaign.

FL-GOV: “A former supervisor in Adam Putnam's Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services sued the agency in 2013, claiming "gross misconduct" in the handling of gun permit applications and that quotas for approving concealed weapon permits "guaranteed abuse," according to documents reviewed by the Tampa Bay Times.”

Trump’s endorsement seems to be giving Ron DeSantis an edge, a new poll shows.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott’s campaign haul is making Democrats nervous, writes POLITICO.

GA-GOV: Nathan Deal has endorsed Casey Cagle.

KS-GOV: Despite Kris Kobach’s high-profile appearances with a replica machine gun, the NRA is supporting Kobach rival Jeff Colyer.

MA-SEN: The Washington Post: “If Trump is itching for a fight, Elizabeth Warren is happy to give it to him.”

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump made a mess. But it wasn’t an accident

NBC’s Dartunorro Clark sums up the reaction to Trump’s Putin press conference here.

NBC’s Jonathan Allen on Trump’s foreign policy trip: “Trump made a mess, but it wasn’t an accident — and he won’t clean it up.”

The Washington Post notes that Putin’s dubious approach to facts was on full display in Helsinki.

And the Wall Street Journal writes that Trump has left the intelligence community in limbo.

From our investigative team: “The gun-loving former aide to a top Russian official has been arrested and charged with being a foreign agent who conspired with her ex-boss to infiltrate politically powerful U.S. organizations and push Moscow's agenda. Mariia Butina, 29, who came to the U.S. in August 2016 on a student visa, previously served as a special assistant to a Kremlin crony whose description in court papers matches that of Alexander Torshin.”

A judge has halted deportations of reunited migrant families after a filing by the ACLU.

A former White House stenographer writes for the New York Times about the president’s aversion to transcriptions.

The Judicial Crisis Network has launched a new $1.4 million ad buy backing the confirmation of Brian Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The ad, which is the group’s third since Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, will air in Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia. You can check out the ad here.