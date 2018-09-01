First Read's Morning Clips: Is Sanders 'sputtering'?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS

NBC’s Ben Kamisar sums up five races you might not have heard about on Tuesday night.

POLITICO writes that Bernie Sanders is “sputtering.”

FL-GOV: Andrew Gillum appeared at a Stand Your Ground protest at Rick Scott’s office.

And Putnam and DeSantis duked it out at yesterday’s debate.

IL-3: Avowed Nazi Arthur Jones has a write-in challenger.

KS-GOV: Thousands of votes remain uncounted as the Kobach-Colyer race comes down to a potential recount.

MO-SEN:Ali Vitali reports on the fault lines forming in the big clash between McCaskill and Hawley.

NY-27: From the Buffalo News, on the Collins indictment “Now Republican Party and congressional leaders must decide whether to stick with Collins or seek his resignation at a time when GOP candidates around the country appear under siege, though they were remaining mum Wednesday afternoon.”

And/but it could be hard for Collins to get off the ballot even if he wanted to, reports one of us(!)

WI-GOV: The Wisconsin governors’ race may be decided by education, writes the Atlantic.

WV-SEN: POLITICO reports that Patrick Morrisey is leaning on Trump as he fights an uphill battle against Joe Manchin.

TRUMP AGENDA

Oh boy, the Daily Beast reports that Omarosa Manigault-Newman secretly taped conversations with Trump.

From NBC’s Josh Lederman: “The Trump administration is hitting Russia with new sanctions punishing President Vladimir Putin's government for using a chemical weapon against an ex-spy in Britain, U.S. officials told NBC News Wednesday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on a determination that Russia violated international law by poisoning the former spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in March, officials said, a decision that was announced Wednesday afternoon by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.”

The Washington Post writes that Trump is hitting a wall when it comes to his plans to curtail illegal immigration.

Here’s NBC’s exclusive report on that audio of Devin Nunes.