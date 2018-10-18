First Read's Morning Clips: Is the Senate map getting worse for Dems?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Is the Senate map getting worse for Dems?

Mitch McConnell says that the GOP may take another shot at repealing Obamacare after the midterms.

And Democrats are also charging the GOP with planning cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

Democratic candidates for Congress have raised $1 billion this election.

What’s keeping Native Americans from voting — and what could change that?

Voter turnout could hit a 50 year record this cycle, per NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

FiveThirtyEight thinks the picture for Democrats in Nevada and Arizona is getting worse.

2020: Some Bernie backers are no longer feeling the Bern for 2020.

Joe Biden doesn’t think the time is right for Democrats to try to impeach Trump.

AK-GOV: Bill Walker’s campaign is scrambling after the resignation of his lieutenant governor just three weeks before the election.

FL-GOV: The New York Times does the big treatment of Andrew Gillum’s unusual campaign.

Tom Steyer is dumping another $2 million into Gillum’s campaign.

FL-16: David Shapiro wants to talk about Vern Buchanan, not Trump.

GA-GOV: A new Reuters poll shows that it’s a margin-of-error race in Georgia.

IA-GOV: Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell sparred over abortion, medical marijuana and sexual harassment in their second debate.

MO-SEN: Claire McCaskill wants the attorney general (and her opponent) to open an investigation into hidden-camera videos made of her campaign staff by James O’Keefe.

NJ-SEN: Bob Menendez is seething over Bob Hugin’s ads referencing uncorroborated anonymous claims about underage prostitutes.

But a new Quinnipiac poll shows Menendez up by seven points with likely voters.

TN-SEN: Reuters finds Blackburn with a tiny lead.

Phil Bredesen says he’d make the same call on Kavanaugh again.

TX-SEN: Alex Seitz-Wald delves into what makes Beto O’Rourke’s “authentically cool” candidacy unique.

Beto is going negative with three weeks to go.

WA-5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers is facing some backlash in her home district over Obamacare.

WV-SEN: Nick Saban, Jerry West and Bob Huggins are endorsing Joe Manchin.

TRUMP AGENDA: McGahn exits the White House

Don McGahn is officially out at the White House.

Deep ties between the Saudis and the United States are complicating the response to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Here’s Khashoggi’s final column for the Washington Post.

An associate of Khashoggi provided the Washington Post with clandestine recordings revealing some of the tactics Saudi Arabia uses to silence critics.

Why exactly did the Saudis transfer $100 million to the U.S.?

The New York Times asks why Trump is so interested in the FBI building.