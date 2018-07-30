First Read's Morning Clips: Shutdown threat rattles midterms

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Shutdown threat rattles midterms

Trump's threat of a government shutdown before midterms is rattling the GOP.

Republican candidates are rarely bragging about the economy and tax cuts on the campaign trail, the New York Times notes.

FL-GOV: Andrew Gillum wants to make "stand your ground" an election issue in November.

GA-GOV: Over the weekend, the New York Times took a look at how the Georgia governors' race will define the state.

NM-SEN: Gary Johnson is thinking about running for Senate.

NY-GOV: The Democratic Socialists have endorsed Cynthia Nixon.

TN-GOV: The Tennessean reports on the Democratic side of the gubernatorial election.

TRUMP AGENDA: The Manafort trial starts this week

NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports from Colorado Springs on how Charles Koch is distancing himself from his own organization's partisan playbook.

POLITICO speaks with Steve Bannon about the Kochs. HIs response: "Shut up and get with the program."

From NBC's Courtney Kube: "President Donald Trump’s impatience with the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan has prompted U.S. diplomats and commanders to gamble on a bid to kick-start peace negotiations, including holding direct talks with the Taliban, current and former U.S. officials told NBC News."

Sam Nunberg told one of us(!) he believes Trump over Michael Cohen when it comes to the Trump Tower meeting.

Paul Manafort's trial starts this week. The Washington Post looks at his rise and fall.

POLITICO explains how John Kelly became "chief in name only."

Chuck Schumer is pushing red-state Democrats to stay neutral on Kavanaugh for as long as possible.

The Washington Post has the latest on Wilbur Ross and the Census citizenship question.