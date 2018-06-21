First Read's Morning Clips: Six-in-10 say their ballot will be a referendum on Trump

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Poll: Six-in-10 say their ballot will be a referendum on Trump

NBC’s Emma Barnett notes that a new Pew poll shows that more voters than ever say that party control of Congress and their views of the president will be major factors in their November vote.

2020: Alex Seitz-Wald reports on the four cities being considered as finalists to host the 2020 Democratic convention.

Terry McAuliffe is hitting the road to help out Democratic governors — and to collect favors if he runs for president himself.

AZ-GOV: Doug Ducey says he won’t debate “fringe” candidate Ken Bennett.

CA-SEN: Feinstein still has a big lead in the Senate race, but nearly half of voters remain undecided, writes the LA Times.

FL-SEN: The border crisis continues to be what looks like a pivotal moment for the Florida Senate contest.

LA-3: POLITICO has the strange tale of how Rudy Giuliani’s love life is having ripple effects in a Louisiana congressional primary.

ME-GOV: Janet Mills is officially the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

MO-SEN: A conservative watchdog group wants the Senate Ethics Committee to probe Claire McCaskill’s reporting of income from a private plane that her husband owns.

SC-GOV: Henry McMaster seems to be in pretty good shape after the final GOP debate.

TX: A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll shows that most Texas voters oppose family separation.

WI-SEN: NBC’s Shaquille Brewster and one of us(!) take a look at the latest polling in Wisconsin, which shows Tammy Baldwin leading both potential challengers.

WI-GOV: And here’s an in-depth look at the results of the poll regarding the governors race.

WV-SEN: Democrats can cheer a good new poll for Joe Manchin.

TRUMP AGENDA: The family separation story is far from over

Trump has signed an executive order meant to end the family separation policy, but the New York Times notes that there are plenty of legal and practical hurdles — and that the order itself doesn’t address how to resolve the flight of more than 2,300 children who are already separated from their parents.

Here’s the next big question: Trump’s executive order could mean families will be held indefinitely in detention. Where will they stay?

And our Hill team looks at how conservatives are criticizing the new compromise immigration bill after Trump’s executive order.

USA Today has a quick primer on what’s changed and what hasn’t after the signing of the order.

Jonathan Allen looks at why Trump had to back down on family separation.

Trump defended the move during a rally in Duluth.

The New York Times writes that “the politics of rage that animated Mr. Trump’s political rise now dominate the national conversation.”

And the Washington Post notes how much Trump used the word “strong” when describing his immigration about-face.

The White House will propose merging the Labor and Education departments into one.

Under the radar — in a big defeat for Trump, the Senate rejected billions of Trump-backed spending cuts.