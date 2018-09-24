First Read's Morning Clips: Six weeks out, Dems have the edge

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Six weeks out, Dems have the midterm advantage

Here are the headlines from our latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which shows Democrats with a 12-point advantage on congressional preference with registered voters.

And from the Latino oversample in the poll: Two-thirds of Latinos prefer Democrats in the midterms.

Republicans are wrestling with the impact of the Kavanaugh controversy on the midterms.

Trump is becoming a big factor in governors races nationwide.

AZ-4: ICYMI: Paul Gosar's siblings appear in a new ad for his opponent.

FL-GOV: A new UNF poll shows Gillum up over DeSantis.

FL-SEN: And the same poll shows Scott and Nelson tied.

IA-GOV: It's a tight race for Iowa governor, a new Des Moines Register poll finds: Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell gets 43 percent among likely voters, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds gets 41 percent.

MD-GOV: Larry Hogan's daughter and granddaughter star in a new ad that emphasizes his policies for women.

NJ-SEN: Bob Hugin is talking about his work in the pharmaceutical industry. Is that a good idea?

TN-SEN: The AP looks at how Phil Bredesen is trying to win in red Tennessee.

VA-5: The Washington Post profiles House candidate Leslie Cockburn.

WV-SEN: Trump is heading to West Virginia.

TRUMP AGENDA: Second accusation against Kavanaugh surfaces

A second woman has alleged misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. From the New Yorker: "As Senate Republicans press for a swift vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Senate Democrats are investigating a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. The claim dates to the 1983-84 academic school year, when Kavanaugh was a freshman at Yale University... After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney, Ramirez said that she felt confident enough of her recollections to say that she remembers Kavanaugh had exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. "

Dianne Feinstein is calling for a delay in the Kavanaugh proceedings.

Trump is reduced to being a spectator in the Kavanaugh controversy, writes the New York Times.

Lindsey Graham is warning of a "bureaucratic coup" against Trump.

"The British-born music publicist who helped arrange that infamous meeting between senior Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Democrats now believes the meeting could have been a set-up by Russian intelligence, he told NBC News in an exclusive television interview."

Obama White House counsel Greg Craig is under scrutiny in an offshoot of the Mueller probe.

The Washington Post previews Trump's appearance at the UNGA.

The women's caucus is rebelling against Nancy Pelosi, writes POLITICO.