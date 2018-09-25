First Read's Morning Clips: A squeaker in Arizona

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: It’s neck and neck in Arizona’s Senate race

Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group is launching a new $5 million digital ad effort.

AZ-SEN: It’s a neck-and-neck race in Arizona, per our new NBC News/Marist poll.

The New York Times asks if Sinema has embellished her rags-to-riches story.

AZ-GOV: Doug Ducey has the advantage in the governors’ race over David Garcia.

Garcia accused Ducey of running racist attack ads in a debate yesterday.

CO-GOV: Outside groups are helping Walker Stapleton keep spending close.

FL-GOV: Andrew Gillum is calling Ron DeSantis “unstable” after a scuffle over Gillum’s support from a group critical of Israel.

FL-17: Democratic candidate April Freeman has died unexpectedly.

GA-GOV: Stacey Abrams’ campaign says she’s leading Kemp by six points.

MD-GOV: Things got interesting in yesterday’s Maryland debate between Larry Hogan and Ben Jealous.

MI-GOV: Defeated Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed is launching his own PAC.

NY-27: Chris Collins is under fire for airing a political ad that shows Nate McMurray speaking Korean (he’s a former Fulbright scholar who studied in Korea and whose wife is a naturalized citizen from South Korea.)

TN-SEN: Today’s the day for the big first debate between Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen.

TX-SEN: The Washington Post fact-checks Beto O’Rourke’s claim that he did not try to leave the scene of a drunk driving accident.

VT-GOV: Bernie Sanders endorsed Christine Hallquist.

TRUMP AGENDA: Digging in

The second allegation against Brett Kavanaugh caused Republicans to dig in, writes the AP.

Here’s what Brett Kavanaugh and his wife said in last night’s interview with Fox News.

Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up at a Delaware beach house.

The New York Times delves into mysterious references in Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook — and finds a reference to a female student that has the woman in question surprised and angry.

POLITICO notes that Kavanaugh’s friends are now tasked with helping to rescue his nomination.

Democrats are also starting to get annoyed with Michael Avenatti.

The Washington Post sums up the dual crises taking over the White House.

Democrats are renewing calls for Congress to take action to protect Robert Mueller’s probe.

Mueller is asking questions about Trump’s connections to a billionaire Russian-Azerbaijani family, the Wall Street Journal writes.