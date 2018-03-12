First Read’s Morning Clips: ‘Stakes small, interest high’

MIDTERM MADNESS: Stakes small, interest high in PA-18
Exclusive from Alex Seitz-Wald: "The RNC will add an additional 170 permanent staffers to its field program by the end of March, more than doubling the number already in the field to over 300. And the party expects to add 200 more before the start of the summer."
The Center for Public Integrity reports that liberal group BlackPAC is bankrolled by wealthy white donors.
2020: Jeff Flake says that a Republican should challenge Donald Trump in 2020.
And Elizabeth Warren told one of us(!): "I am not running for president."
IL-GOV: The Chicago Tribune takes a big look at J.B. Pritzker's quest to win the governorship.
MO-SEN: Josh Hawley is pitching himself as a "populist."
PA-18: NBC's Dante Chinni takes a look at the demographics of the congressional district.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette takes a look at Conor Lamb's pitch to coal miners.
And here’s how the Post-Gazette summed up the race over the weekend: “Stakes small, interest high in Lamb-Saccone congressional race.”
WI-SEN: The Journal-Sentinel notes the outside money pouring into the race so far.
TRUMP AGENDA: Promising funds to help arm teachers
President Trump is promising federal funding to help train armed teachers.
And the AP reports that he's backing off his original pledge to raise age limits to buy guns.
Ashley Parker and Phil Rucker of the Washington Post report on Ivanka Trump's struggle to control her environment at the White House.
ICYMI: Betsy DeVos stumbled through a 60 Minutes interview.
The New York Times notes that Trump's disdain for the Iran nuclear deal isn't making a Korean pact any easier.
Trump is in talks with a lawyer who represented Bill Clinton during the impeachment hearings, the New York Times reports. (Trump disputed the story over the weekend.)