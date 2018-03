First Read’s Morning Clips: ‘Stakes small, interest high’

MIDTERM MADNESS: Stakes small, interest high in PA-18 Exclusive from Alex Seitz-Wald: "The RNC will add an additional 170 permanent staffers to its field program by the end of March, more than doubling the number already in the field to over 300. And the party expects to add 200 more before the start of the summer."

2020: Jeff Flake says that a Republican should challenge Donald Trump in 2020.

IL-GOV: The Chicago Tribune takes a big look at J.B. Pritzker's quest to win the governorship.

MO-SEN: Josh Hawley is pitching himself as a "populist."

PA-18: NBC's Dante Chinni takes a look at the demographics of the congressional district.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette takes a look at Conor Lamb's pitch to coal miners.

And here’s how the Post-Gazette summed up the race over the weekend: “Stakes small, interest high in Lamb-Saccone congressional race.”

WI-SEN: The Journal-Sentinel notes the outside money pouring into the race so far.

TRUMP AGENDA: Promising funds to help arm teachers

President Trump is promising federal funding to help train armed teachers.

And the AP reports that he's backing off his original pledge to raise age limits to buy guns.

ICYMI: Betsy DeVos stumbled through a 60 Minutes interview.

The New York Times notes that Trump's disdain for the Iran nuclear deal isn't making a Korean pact any easier.