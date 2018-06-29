Subscribe to Breaking News emails

First Read's Morning Clips: Steyer goes big in Florida

Image: Tom Steyer
Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer arrives to speak during a news conference on Jan. 8, 2018 in Washington.Carolyn Kaster / AP

Here’s CNBC on Obama’s plans to hit the road for Democrats.

FL-GOV: Tom Steyer is injecting $1 million into Gillum’s campaign.

Republicans running for governor held their first debate — and a lot of it was about Trump.

MN-GOV: Tim Pawlenty is keeping some of his corporate gigs as he runs for governor.

UT-SEN: What would happen if Mike Lee is Trump’s SCOTUS pick?

UT-03: Mia Love has a slim lead in her reelection race.

TRUMP AGENDA: The latest on Capital Gazette shooting

Here’s the latest on the shooting at a newsroom in Annapolis, from NBC: “Officials on Friday charged a man who they say opened fire with a shotgun inside an Annapolis, Maryland, newsroom, killing five people in what police called a "targeted attack." The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, had sued the Capital Gazette newspaper six years ago and lost. The 38-year-old was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to Maryland court documents. His bail hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Annapolis District Courthouse.”

NBC reports that the Trump administration ran a “pilot program” for separating migrant families in 2017.

The Trump tariffs could turn off the lights at America’s last nail factory.

The New York Times takes a 30,000 foot view of the political war over Kennedy’s replacement.

Who might succeed John Kelly as chief of staff?

