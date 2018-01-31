First Read’s Morning Clips: Talking unity, sowing division

MIDTERM MADNESS: Tancredo drops out of Colorado’s gubernatorial race

Priorities USA says it'll spend $75 million on the midterms, per CNN.

AL-3: A former Miss America says she'll take on Republican Mike Rogers.

AZ-8: This is a fun one: Bob Stump is running for Congress. Bob Stump's widow is not happy about it.

CO-GOV: Alert: Tom Tancredo is dropping out of the governors' race.

FL: This is a new ad from Florida's sitting House Speaker: "A young, red-haired woman walks through a suburban neighborhood, smiling and texting, until “an illegal immigrant” in a hoodie turns around to shoot her, as the camera pans straight down the barrel."

NY-GOV: The governor's race could get a little more interesting with "the entry of John A. DeFrancisco, a state senator, into the thin Republican field, introducing a hard-punching, wisecracking and little-to-lose conservative into what has been a decidedly sleepy election cycle."

PA-18: CLF has a new ad tying Conor Lamb to Nancy Pelosi.

SC-GOV: Things are getting weird in South Carolina’s gubernatorial race.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Talking unity, sowing division

NBC's Jonathan Allen: "Trump talks unity, sows division in State of the Union"

Alex Seitz-Wald sums up Democrats' groaning, scoffing reaction to the speech.

You can check out NBC's as-it-happened live blog here, complete with highlights, analysis and fact checks.

How it played: The Washington Post: "The conciliatory tone of Trump’s first State of the Union address was sharply at odds with the combative manner in which he has conducted his presidency — and with the tension evident between Republicans and Democrats in the Capitol, where he spoke."

How it played, Part 2: The New York Times: "Speaking to a joint session of Congress, Mr. Trump hailed what he called the “extraordinary success” of his administration’s first year, and largely steered clear of the nationalist rhetoric, political attacks and confrontational tone that have been his calling cards both as a candidate and as a commander in chief."

How it played, Part 3: the AP: "Trump's address Tuesday night blended self-congratulation and calls for optimism amid a growing economy with ominous warnings about deadly gangs, the scourge of drugs and violent immigrants living in the United States illegally. He cast the debate over immigration -- an issue that has long animated his most ardent supporters -- as a battle between heroes and villains, leaning heavily on the personal stories of White House guests in the crowd."

Don't miss this, from yesterday: "The White House’s original choice for U.S. ambassador to South Korea is no longer expected to be nominated after he privately expressed disagreement in late December with the Trump administration’s North Korea policy, according to people familiar with the matter."

And don't miss Hillary Clinton's lengthy statement — dropped shortly before the SOTU speech — about her decision not to fire a staffer accused of sexual harassment during the 2008 campaign.