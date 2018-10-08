First Read's Morning Clips: Taylor Swift endorses Bredesen

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Taylor Swift: Welcome to [the 2018 election]

The Washington Post finds that likely voters in 69 battleground House districts give the advantage to Democrats.

2020: Cory Booker's Iowa trip left little question about his presidential ambitions, writes POLITICO.

AZ-SEN: The Arizona Republic notes that both Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema are much more scripted than the late John McCain.

CA-50: The New York Times reports on Duncan Hunter's unraveling.

FL-GOV: Democrats are crying foul after Republicans labeled Andrew Gillum "Kill 'em" on crime issues.

GA-GOV: The Washington Post reports on how a small blue dot in Georgia's red expanse is hoping Stacey Abrams will notice voters there.

Abrams is highlighting her focus on public education.

ME-SEN: Is Susan Rice really going to challenge Susan Collins?

ND-SEN: Heidi Heitkamp says she hopes she has the chance to explain her Kavanaugh "no" vote to North Dakotans.

Kevin Cramer is decrying the "movement toward victimization."

NV-SEN: Jacky Rosen raised more than $7 million last quarter.

TN-SEN: The normally apolitical Taylor Swift is backing Phil Bredesen.

VA-SEN: Tim Kaine is taking aim at Cory Stewart for skipping a vote on opioids to campaign for Roy Moore.

WI-GOV: Scott Walker's father passed away over the weekend.

TRUMP AGENDA: Do Trump’s wins help or hurt him with voters?

Jonathan Allen looks at whether Trump's policy wins are helping or hurting him with voters.

Legal experts are worried about a "legitimacy crisis" with Kavanaugh on the court.

The other justices are moving quickly to form a united front, writes the Washington Post.

Kavanaugh's first decision could be over an executive power fight, writes POLITICO.

Is the Senate broken? NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports on the path forward.

NBC's Monica Alba sums up the First Lady's trip to Africa.

"A landmark report from the United Nations’ scientific panel on climate change paints a far more dire picture of the immediate consequences of climate change than previously thought and says that avoiding the damage requires transforming the world economy at a speed and scale that has “no documented historic precedent.”