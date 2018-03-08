First Read’s Morning Clips: The top 10 House seats that could flip in the fall

MIDTERM MADNESS: Top 10 House seats that could flip in the fall

Check it out: NBC’s list of the 10 House seats most likely to flip in November.

The House Majority PAC has placed over $43 million in TV reservations for the final weeks before the midterms, totaling 33 media markets.

And Elizabeth Warren is donating $5,000 to every state Democratic Party in the country, POLITICO reports.

2020: POLITICO does a deep dive into what might be next for Kamala Harris.

FL: The Florida House has approved a gun bill that would raise the age to buy all firearms to 21, impose a three-day waiting period and possibly put guns into the hands of some teachers. It now goes to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk, although he has not indicated whether or not he will sign the legislation.

MN-SEN: Trump critic Richard Painter says he’s thinking about running for the Senate seat occupied by Tina Smith, he’s not sure whether he’d run as a Democrat, a Republican or an independent.

OH-GOV: The Democratic candidates debated for the fourth time last night — and things finally got a bit interesting.

PA-18: POLITICO writes that Republicans are trashing candidate Rick Saccone as they brace for a humiliating defeat.

RI-GOV: Former Rhode Island Secretary of State Matt Brown is thinking of running for governor as an independent, and it could spell trouble for Gina Raimondo.

TRUMP AGENDA: Here’s what a trade war could look like

Benjy Sarlin outlines exactly what a trade war might actually look like.

NBC’s Kristen Welker reports that the signing of Trump’s anticipated tariff measure has been delayed because the details have yet to be finalized.

A group of 11 nations — including some major U.S. allies — will sign a major trade deal today in a challenge to Trump.

An NBC exclusive from last night: “President Donald Trump's lawyer is trying to silence adult-film star Stormy Daniels, obtaining a secret restraining order in a private arbitration proceeding and warning that she will face penalties if she publicly discusses a relationship with the president, NBC News has learned.”

And our investigative unit reports that Hope Hicks told the House Intelligence Committee that one of her email accounts was hacked.

Last night, in the New York Times: “The special counsel in the Russia investigation has learned of two conversations in recent months in which President Trump asked key witnesses about matters they discussed with investigators, according to three people familiar with the encounters.”

And in the Washington Post: “Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has gathered evidence that a secret meeting in Seychelles just before the inauguration of Donald Trump was an effort to establish a back channel between the incoming administration and the Kremlin — apparently contradicting statements made to lawmakers by one of its participants, according to people familiar with the matter.”

A new NBC News | SurveyMonkey poll finds that a majority of Americans disagree with the president’s proposal to arm teachers.

Leigh Ann Caldwell writes that Republicans on the Hill are worried about the departure of Gary Cohn.