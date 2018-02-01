First Read's Morning Clips: A tricky tightrope for Doug Jones

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Doug Jones has to walk a tricky tightrope

Candidates backed by a Bernie Sanders-affiliated group are mostly only winning in longshot races.

AL-SEN: Doug Jones has to walk a tightrope with Trump and his own party. Adam Edelman and Rebecca Shabbad report.

FL-SEN: A poll of Puerto Ricans finds that Rick Scott is better liked than Bill Nelson, POLITICO writes.

FL-GOV: Florida's incoming and outgoing House Speakers are on different pages when it comes to the GOP gubernatorial candidates.

IN-SEN: Alex Seitz-Wald and Benjy Sarlin look at the tough place Joe Donnelly is in with the looming Supreme Court vote.

MD-GOV: Joe BIden campaigned for Ben Jealous over the weekend.

MI-GOV: A new poll has Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette leading by big margins.

NY-14: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she embraces the "Democratic socialist" label but doesn't want to force other Democrats to do the same.

TX-27: There won't be a runoff to replace Blake Farenthold after Republican Michael Cloud cruised to victory.

VA-SEN: The Washington Post has a briefer on all the provocative comments made by Corey Stewart.

TRUMP AGENDA: Not budging on tariffs

Trump isn't budging on tariffs even as retaliatory measures kick in, the Washington Post writes.

The Wall Street Journal looks at how tariffs are threatening Trump's base.

Chuck Schumer penned an op-ed for the New York Times: "If you do not want a Supreme Court Justice who will overturn Roe v. Wade and undo the Affordable Care Act, tell your senators they should not vote for a candidate from Mr. Trump’s preordained list."

Here's what Susan Collins said about the nominee over the weekend: "A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me, because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don’t want to see a judge have"

Trump says that North Korea is "no longer a nuclear threat." It looks like that's probably not true.

The president says that Democrats' calls to abolish ICE will help Republicans.

POLITICO reports on how the GOP continues to face an immigration fight that is fracturing the party.

NBC's Jon Schuppe reports on how local governments are acting on gun control.